Hicks column: Why is Katie Arrington campaigning like she's already lost?
Katie Arrington should be taking a victory lap right about now.
She’s the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District race, a contest no Democrat has won in 40 years.
The Summerville state representative, who vanquished Mark Sanford in the primary without need of a runoff, has gotten a little national publicity and face time with the president. Now a U.S. senator is squiring her around a district the Republican-dominated Legislature drew to give her an 11-point advantage.
Vegas wouldn’t give you better odds.
But instead of campaigning with confidence, Arrington is driving the district in a gaudy pace car plastered with drain-the-swamp memes, playing the victim and now casting herself as the hero in a fight between “good and evil.”
Sorry, this isn’t a contest of good and evil. It’s a race between chill and shrill — and guess which one is which.
Folks can bluster about a coming blue wave in the midterm elections all they want, but few people reasonably expect that much of a surge in South Carolina. So why is Arrington running like she’s 20 points down?
Makes you wonder what she knows that we don’t.
Set course for
mudslinging
Arrington tied herself to President Trump from the beginning, which is a pretty safe campaign strategy in these parts.
But she quickly tripped over a glitch in those plans.
When Trump reversed an Obama-era prohibition against offshore drilling in the Atlantic, Arrington said she supported the president’s policy. Before giving such a knee-jerk response, she should’ve checked a map ... as the 1st District covers much of the state’s coastline.
And coastal residents don’t play politics with their homes and livelihoods.
Before long, some Republican mayors endorsed her opponent, Democrat Joe Cunningham. It only made matters worse that he’s an environmentalist who’s actually worked in ocean engineering.
Arrington quickly, and hypocritically, clarified that she doesn’t support offshore drilling here, then accused the Dems of lying about her position. Unfortunately, her statement was on YouTube.
Since then, her campaign has gone strong negative, trying to tie Cunningham to Nancy Pelosi and — laughably — Maxine Waters. But it’s hard to convince people your opponent is a lying, conniving weasel when all he ever says is, “I disagree with my opponent.”
Shortly after the primary, Arrington was in a serious car accident. Cunningham suspended his campaign and publicly expressed hope for her speedy recovery. It was the right thing to do, but in political circles most people considered the race all but over.
But Arrington’s camp incredibly managed to squander all that sympathy by attacking Cunningham, claiming he raised money before she was released from intensive care.
It just rubbed people the wrong way, and smacked of taking political advantage of a horrible tragedy. Still, she hasn’t backed down since.
Talking herself out
of a job?
Let’s be clear, Arrington is still likely going to win.
The partisan divide is wide and, frankly, being obnoxious and untethered to certain facts is quite appealing to some voters (see: Trump, Donald).
But the general election is when people traditionally tone it down, court those few remaining souls who don’t pick their political parties as if they were NASCAR drivers.
Arrington conversely has garnered widespread ridicule for her cartoonish, cookie-cutter ads repeatedly attempting to tie Cunningham to Pelosi (who he has said he would not support). When reporters ask her questions of basic fact, surrogates go on the internet and scream conspiracy ... which is telling when no story is written.
Last week, shills for her campaign filed a complaint with the state claiming Cunningham lied about his ocean engineering resume. The issue? He worked as an ocean engineer in Florida, but hasn’t held an engineering license in South Carolina.
Voters can decide if that qualifies as a lie. Perhaps they should also check to see if he’s ever had a license for evil, since Arrington melodramatically accuses him of that as well.
The people already in her camp will believe Arrington is in fact the victim here, despite this one-sided mudslinging battle. Everyone else should tune in to the 1st District debate Tuesday and decide for themselves.
But right now, even some Republicans wonder why a candidate with a 7-point lead in the polls is behaving this way. If Arrington would just keep her mouth shut, several GOP veterans have noted, she’d have this won.
But the candidate who couldn’t see an oil derrick on the horizon now acts as if she’s the only one who’s spotted an incoming tidal wave.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
