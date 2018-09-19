Hicks column: When it's not OK to troll your political opponents
OK, this may be the stupidest controversy ever.
During its emergency response to Hurricane Florence last week, the Coast Guard in Charleston removed a man from his post for flashing an alleged white supremacy hand signal on MSNBC.
The guy, sitting in the background while Capt. John Reed gave a live interview on the cable network, looked into the camera and then casually but deliberately made something akin to the universal “OK” symbol against his face.
What does that mean? Depends on who you ask. Most folks figure it’s a simple way of saying “all right” or “cool.”
But others say it’s a hand signal that white supremacists and the alt-right use to signal one another. During Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh earlier this month, one of his long-time clerks was accused of flashing the same sign.
Of course, since the woman who allegedly did this is apparently of Mexican and Jewish descent, it seems highly unlikely that she would be in league with a bunch of tiki torch-toters. But who knows?
See: Trump administration immigration czar Stephen Miller, who’s Jewish.
The alternative story line here is that flashing a covert OK is merely an attempt to troll hysterical liberals, and it doesn’t mean anything. The Anti-Defamation League says the symbol’s meaning is constantly evolving.
OK …
The bottom line here is that secret hand signals are just dumb — kind of like white supremacists.
Spelling it out
Since the rise of Donald Trump, this nation has been off to the racists.
Dear Leader’s broad and clumsy condemnation of illegal immigrants, and apparent defense of Charlottesville Nazis, has emboldened some unsavory elements of society to crawl out from under their rocks.
It’s pretty sickening, but nothing new. In 2015, just months after a neo-Confederate killed a church full of black parishioners in Charleston, the David Horowitz Freedom Center held its annual convention here.
Horowitz — obviously a snowflake — whines that the only “race war” in America is focused on poor whites. Because rogue police officers often shoot unarmed, innocent white people for no reason …
The so-called Freedom Center goes around fanning the flames of anti-Islam sentiments and preaching about the dangers of multiculturalism. Its gatherings often include hate merchants like Steve Bannon, Milo Yiannopoulos and Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis — the guy who recently claimed his black opponent would “monkey this up.”
Yeah, a bunch of professional trolls.
What’s funny is, the people who claim whites are superior obviously do not include literacy as a factor in their rankings.
That’s clear on Facebook, where some of Charleston’s most notorious trolls demonize black people and Democrats using grammar so breathtakingly poor that it would embarrass a third-grader. So the same sort of people who used to insist on literacy tests to stop African Americans from voting often couldn’t pass one themselves.
Make no mistake what this is all about. They even ridicule congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis’ lips — and then claim they aren’t racists.
You know what would truly make America great again?
Forcing these cretins back under the rocks from whence they came.
A little history, please
Who knows the errant Coastie’s intent? Perhaps he was just stretching. But the Coast Guard is right to look into it, because the good men and women of that branch of service don’t need to be sullied by any such silliness.
Even if this juvenile hand-signal business is just trolling liberals, that suggests at least a modicum of support for the other side. And sorry, the two sides aren’t equal — there are the facts, and then there is paranoia, doctored statistics and insidious bigotry.
Of course, this is the price of free speech. In our country, anyone can spread propaganda and stir up the uneducated and ignorant to further their agenda.
If the Coast Guard concludes its man acted inappropriately, an apt punishment might be sending him to Jeff Robinson’s program at Burke High School on Thursday night.
The deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union is going to talk about this country’s racial history and the roots of white supremacy. That program starts at 6 p.m.
Today’s trolls need to hear that message, just as they need to learn a little about empathy and irony.
Because it’s rich when the people most loudly proclaiming the superiority of the white race are often walking evidence to the contrary.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
