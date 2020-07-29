In the past week, the rate of South Carolina coronavirus tests that come back positive has dropped to only slightly more than double the national average.
Hey, we were flirting with a triple a week ago ... so this qualifies as good news. At least by 2020 standards.
While the daily number of reported cases has gone down from mid-month, South Carolina still has the sixth-highest positive test rate for COVID-19 in the country. After a few days with a positivity rate around 15%, on Tuesday that number ticked up to 18%, which isn’t too surprising. Dr. Michael Sweat, the faculty leader of MUSC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project, says the short answer is exactly what you’d expect.
“This high positivity rate suggests, I think most importantly, that there is a high level of COVID-19 circulating in the community,” Sweat says. “This is especially true when the number of tests being administered is steady, and even more so when the number of tests is increasing. We’re up there — higher than Texas.”
In other words, a high positivity rate can’t be blamed on more testing. In fact, right now, we aren’t getting an accurate picture of what’s happening because test results are taking a week to come back.
There are several reasons for that: The machines are running constantly, and when they break down it’s hard to get technicians in to fix them. Because everyone across the country is having the same problems. Also, the supplies needed to administer the tests are running low and most medical facilities are dealing with staffing limitations. Because, pandemic.
Such are the headaches of no national coordination.
Dr. Sweat says right now testing is only catching people with serious symptoms. To better detect trends, we’d need to increase the number of tests. And for all the aforementioned reasons, South Carolina’s testing capacity is just about maxed out. And with the lag in test results, it’s kind of like “flying without radar.”
But there is some good news ... by 2020 standards.
A few weeks ago, hospitals around the state were getting dangerously close to capacity on coronavirus cases. That’s the sort of problem that could lead cities to return to lockdown mode. Fortunately, that rush has leveled off somewhat. And Dr. Sweat says the lower daily case numbers appear to coincide with the mask mandates that local governments implemented.
“People can make a difference. That’s why you see the ups and downs of cases,” he says. “We had a very low rate of transmission, but when everything reopened, some people took that to mean things were fine and dandy. That created the spread, and hospitals were pushed to the limit. It’s very clearly linked to what the population is doing.”
So more people started wearing masks, and the numbers dropped. Which jibes with a statement last week from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said we could get COVID-19 under control if everyone would just wear a mask for 4-8 weeks. Who knew?
Well, besides 3 out of 4 Americans.
Dr. Sweat says the biggest mistake he sees out there today is the either/or choices people are making. First off, indoors is bad for spread — and bars are the worst. People jammed together and talking loudly, he says, “is the recipe for an outbreak.”
There’s also a misconception that being outdoors means masks aren’t necessary. Dr. Sweat says it takes all three ingredients: avoid indoor crowds, wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others even when outside.
“Until there is a vaccine, I expect to see a series of peaks and valleys,” Dr. Sweat says.
Which is what we’re seeing now: numbers down over the weekend and Monday, and ticking back up by Tuesday.
The bottom line is that, until less than 5% of our coronavirus tests come back positive for at least two weeks straight, we’re still in the danger zone. Right now, 33 states don’t meet that criteria. And South Carolina has farther to go than most.
Unfortunately, fixing this depends on everyone doing the right thing. But at least we know, short of a vaccine, what can help get this pandemic controlled.
It’s almost like science or something.