Well, that South Carolina governor’s debate was about as clear as pluff mud.
On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster met his challenger, state Rep. James Smith, for the first of two sparring sessions ahead of the November election.
The people who watched — and there probably weren't many, seeing as how it aired opposite Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! — needed an advanced degree in complex Statehouse issues to follow along.
The two candidates got specific about higher education, infrastructure and sales tax exemptions. But sometimes what they didn’t say was more telling, and you needed a debate decoder to keep up.
So here you go:
McMaster said, “I issued an executive order creating a commission on flooding, and it’s going to address flooding along our coast.”
What he meant: I intend to win Charleston County this time.
In his opening remarks, Smith said, “My fellow South Carolinians, my name is James Smith.”
He really meant: Polls show my name ID is not nearly high enough to win Charleston County, or anywhere else, right about now.
And when McMaster said, “526 … must be built,” he really meant: Dadgummit, I really, really want to win Charleston County this time.
But when discussing beach setbacks, McMaster said, “We have to be careful we’re not building in those areas.”
He really meant: I have to stop people from building east of the durn sand dunes without infuriating islanders and developers.
On infrastructure, Smith said, “When it came time to sign the bill, that was passed by a vast majority of Republicans and Democrats, to pave a better future, to improve our roads and bridges and prepare us for future storms that are directly related to climate change, we worked together, Republicans and Democrats, and it was you, sir, who vetoed the bill and begged us to override it before the ink had time to dry.”
What he meant was: Did I stress that I work with Republicans clearly enough without actually using the term ‘gas tax'?
Talking about emergency preparedness, Smith said, “The experience I’ve had working with the South Carolina team on our all-hazards plan has made me prepared to make the right decision in the future and when to institute an evacuation.”
What he meant: Gov. McMaster ordered everyone to leave the coast four days before Florence hit.
And when Smith said, “I’ll certainly oppose whatever president that might institute job-killing tariffs, because they are essentially a tax on the people of this state,” he really meant: McMaster’s buddy is going to shut down BMW.
Then McMaster said, “Mr. Smith, I haven’t found a single time that you’ve voted against a tax increase.”
He meant: I really wish you hadn’t brought up tariffs.
McMaster went on to explain, “When you reduce the burden of taxes, the burdens of regulation, what happens is jobs are created, people spend money and you end up actually getting more money, although the tax rate is low. It’s been proven every time it’s worked.”
What he meant: Except with this latest round of federal tax cuts, which only blew up the deficit.
So Smith said, “Henry, there you go again.”
He meant: I wonder if I’ll sound more Republican if I use Ronald Reagan’s famous debate line.
McMaster responded, “Wait a minute, that’s a Ronald Reagan line. You can’t use that.”
He meant: Wait a minute, that’s a Ronald Reagan line. You can’t use that.
Of course, the debate soon turned to health care. Smith criticized McMaster for refusing to accept federal money for Medicaid expansion.
“It is the most fiscally responsible thing to do. It delivers on an entire health care economy — 40,000 jobs,” Smith said.
What he meant: Dems are doing so well on health care that Republicans are now stealing their talking points. Am I still 20 points down?
Finally, the candidates were asked about gun violence — in particular the recent incident in Florence where a guy with 130 guns is accused of ambushing police, killing one officer and wounding many others.
Both candidates pretty much conceded that, politically, there are few options beyond thoughts and prayers.
“I’ve been in places where people are armed to the teeth, and I promise you, nobody feels safer,” Smith said.
What he meant was: Did I mention I serve in the military?
McMaster said, “When you start intruding on the Second Amendment, that’s when you get into deep trouble."
What he really meant was: When you start talking about gun control, politicians get into deep trouble.
