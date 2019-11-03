Ask anybody in Charleston County which issues matter most these days and you’ll hear a lot of the same answers.

From North Charleston to Johns Island, traffic is a consistent gripe. Whether they live in Shadowmoss or South of Broad, flooding is a constant worry. Concern about the environment and overdevelopment is a recurring theme — no matter if they’re talking about King Street or Shem Creek.

You know what all those issues have in common? The officials who have the most influence over them are elected locally.

And yet, barely 1 in 5 people bothers to vote in local elections.

So far, 2,225 Charleston County residents have voted absentee for Tuesday’s election. That’s significantly less than in 2015, the last time the Charleston and North Charleston mayors were on a ballot. That year, 3,100 people cast absentee votes.

By comparison, in 2016 — the last presidential election, lest anyone forget — more than 40,000 Charleston County residents voted early. The turnout that year topped 61 percent.

In 2018, when the governor’s race, legislative seats and county offices were on the ballot, turnout was nearly 55 percent.

But in 2015, with only local races on the ballot, just about 21 percent of voters showed up at the polls.

That’s a pretty consistent barometer, and it suggests a staggering lack of interest in local politics at a time when no one will shut up about national politics.

That’s a shame because local politics matter at least as much as the white noise of national partisanship. And local government has more direct impact on people’s lives.

Here are a few examples:

In some Charleston municipal races, candidates have been throwing barbs about traffic even though the state actually controls most road projects in South Carolina. But Charleston's mayor and City Council do have some influence. The city has the ultimate say on whether Interstate 526 is built within the city's borders, and whether the state can close a lane of the Ashley River bridge for bikes and pedestrians.

Both of those issues affect local daily life more than most decisions that come out of Washington, D.C.

In North Charleston, which puts its entire City Council on the ballot at once, a complete turnover might change the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing.

And in Mount Pleasant, the four council seats on the ballot this year would hold enough sway to either eliminate — or increase — development impact fees. Which is the issue in East Cooper.

Most S.C. municipalities hold their elections in off years, separate from state and federal races. Perhaps they didn’t want to see important mayoral and council positions lost down ballot in busy election years.

Unfortunately, those elections have become lost to people who simply won’t show up to vote every year.

It’s not from lack of trying by election officials. In Charleston County, election officials allow in-person absentee voting at its headquarters and, in busy elections, even open satellite precincts. They'd prefer all elections be busy.

Joe Debney, executive director of Charleston County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration, says it best: “Large elections, small elections — they all affect us.”

He’s right. The problem is that far too many people see municipal elections as small.

Turnout for local elections should be every bit as enthusiastic as it is in presidential elections, even if they aren’t as entertaining … or infuriating.

Instead, council races are often decided by literally dozens of votes (which makes these insidious dark-money mailers even more dangerous). Not too long ago, in fact, Mickey Mouse and Jimmy Buffett missed getting elected to the St. Andrews Public Service District board by one vote each.

So please go vote on Tuesday. It will make a difference. If you can't make it, in-person absentee voting will be open at election headquarters Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who doesn't vote forfeits the right to complain about the traffic.