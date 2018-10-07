Harry Truman had been president for just five months when he made his first appointment to the United States Supreme Court. He nominated Ohio Sen. Harold Burton, who happened to be a Republican.
Democrats weren’t exactly thrilled. But Truman knew many folks — including a lot of Southern conservatives (who were all Dems, like Truman, in those days) — had groused for years about President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s court-packing policy.
In fact, at that moment the only Republican on the court was the chief justice — a throwback to the Calvin Coolidge administration. The seven associate justices, all FDR appointees, were liberals.
This was a bone of contention among conservatives, including the ones who ran the editorial pages of this newspaper’s predecessor. So Truman decided his first appointment to the Supreme Court should be a gesture of bipartisanship.
Burton was confirmed by the U.S. Senate unanimously, with no hearings, and the president was praised for his genuine fairness.
Today, that sounds like political science fiction.
The country has descended into an ugly tribalism, and some people unfortunately now give political parties the blind loyalty once reserved for family and football teams.
They regurgitate nonsensical talking points, dismiss or ignore facts they don’t like, publicly embrace hypocrisy. There’s no room for debate, and no reasoning with them. Might as well quit trying. The only thing to do about this is vote.
Sometime early in the 21st century, compromise became a dirty word.
A hysterical all-or-nothing philosophy took root in the nation, one that had been festering since talk radio and cable news turned a bunch of low-information voters into perpetually angry partisans.
The tea party movement solidified this attitude after President Barack Obama’s election, and the backlash to him and his policies, which some people found polarizing, led directly to the election of President Donald Trump. And that led to some almost equally strident stances on the other end of the spectrum.
All of this is unhealthy and, frankly, it’s unpatriotic.
This country was founded on compromise. The Bipartisan Policy Center notes that the 1787 Constitutional Convention was almost derailed by a power struggle between populous and rural states. Obviously, the big states wanted proportional representation and the small states refused to budge on the equal representation they had under the Articles of Confederation. The compromise: A proportionally elected House of Representatives, and a Senate of equal representation.
Is that fair? Depends on who you ask. When 40 million people in California get as many votes in the U.S. Senate as 580,000 people in Wyoming, you’re bound to get some complaining. Justifiably, in fact. But it was a compromise, and the country moved on. Since then, compromise has given us civil rights, the Endangered Species Act and welfare reform.
Today, however, you can’t get Republicans and Democrats to agree on facts about rising sea levels ... or even what day it is.
Several conservatives have claimed of late that no president has been treated as shabbily by the media as Donald Trump. Obviously, these people never tuned in to talk radio or Fox between 2009 and 2016. But as someone noted on Twitter last week, in January 2017 we had a peaceful transition of hypocrisy.
Those who defend Trump ignore mountains of evidence of his infidelity and poor treatment of women, yet still argue “What about Bill Clinton?”
Sorry, you can’t believe only the women you want to believe and then call others biased.
But today these folks accuse Democrats of playing politics with a Supreme Court appointment. Yes, and Republicans openly defied the Constitution to withhold Obama’s final nominee.
But that was OK because that was their tribe.
That’s exactly the wrong attitude, but it’s a system masterfully perpetuated to get folks to vote against their self-interest.
This detachment from fact is not equally distributed. The GOP has slickly marketed an alternative reality that has even staunch conservatives like George Will calling bull.
But the other side has its problems, too. It’s wrong to berate the opposition or their families in restaurants, or raise Cain when someone with opposing views tries to speak on a college campus.
Maybe one side’s intransigence has led to the other’s, but the bottom line is we now have a lot of people yelling at each other — and no one listening to common sense or reason.
So save your breath. The only true way to make your voice heard is to vote, which is a lot louder than anyone screaming in a park.
