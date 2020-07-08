Honk if you’re surprised downtown Charleston streets can be hazardous to your health.
That’s what we thought.
As Mikaela Porter reports, Department of Transportation officials have included four peninsula streets on its list of the state’s 10 most dangerous roads for bicyclists and pedestrians. We are South Carolina’s Thunderdome.
Downtown driving is like playing a high-stakes version of “Grand Theft Auto” these days. So many bicyclists, pedestrians and skateboarders … so little room to maneuver.
The problems are myriad: Many of our streets were built before the horseless carriage and can’t accommodate modern traffic demands. And some folks apparently don’t understand that those paved areas between the buildings are where the 3,000-pound cars go.
Do they not have roads in Ohio and West Virginia, or wherever these people come from?
The DOT’s remedy is to make King and Meeting streets safer by lowering speeds. And a consultant wants to reduce King Street to one lane between Calhoun and Broad.
That could help, but if anyone has actually managed to exceed the speed limit on either road during business hours in recent years, well, NASCAR may have a career opportunity for you.
And King Street is practically one lane of moving traffic between Calhoun and Market already. All it takes is one Bud Light delivery truck.
Unfortunately, Charleston is different than most non-circa 17th century cities, and that means we may need some specialized fixes. For instance:
Make road safety classes mandatory at College of Charleston.
Four of the state’s six most dangerous roads for bicyclists and pedestrians — King, Calhoun, Meeting and St. Philip streets — run through C of C’s campus. That’s no coincidence. Ever try to navigate the intersection of St. Philip and Calhoun during a class change?
Maybe it’s a college thing. Two of the streets on the state list (Harden and Blossom in Columbia) are suspiciously close to the University of South Carolina campus.
The DOT wants to reconfigure crosswalk timing to stop all cars when people are crossing the street. But far too many people either ignore those signs, or don’t know what they mean. A refresher course may be in order.
Write more tickets, especially for bicyclists who ignore traffic laws. Yes, motorists are often obnoxious and loathe to share the road. So why pick on bicyclists? Well, because it’s their necks — in car vs. bicycle, car always wins.
And because it’s rare to see a bicyclist even pause for a red light or stop sign in downtown Charleston. Most blow through intersections like the rules don’t apply to them. And, in traffic, many simply make their own lane and roll between the lanes of traffic. That’s suicidal.
If they want to use the roads, they need to follow the rules of said roads.
Make a bike lane more than a painted line. The DOT wants to build barriers between car and bike lanes, and that’s key. That would keep bicyclists out of car traffic and, more importantly, stop some guy texting while driving from swerving into a bike’s path.
The painted lines are little comfort to biccylists anyway. Why do you think so few use that bike lane on St. Andrew’s Boulevard? Without safety precautions, it’s like that freeway in “The Matrix.”
Do something about Calhoun Street. Thanks to all the one-way streets, the through lane changes nearly every block on one of downtown’s few remaining east-west thoroughfares. Cars perpetually dart from one lane to the other, and as such, no sane bicyclist dares go near it.
The state could help by banning turns at some intersections. Or maybe we use the planned medical district floodwater tunnel as an underground alternative to Calhoun Street. Of course, that wouldn’t help during a storm. Or at high tide.
Unfortunately, most of the fixes here put more burden on bicyclists and walkers. But if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that some people aren’t willing to be inconvenienced in the least to save the lives of others. So this is in their best interest.
Or we could just quit overthinking this, respect the wisdom of our forefathers, and all go back to horses.