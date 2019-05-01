Some state lawmakers have a novel idea to expedite the much-needed widening of Interstate 95.
Just don’t ask for whom the road tolls; it tolls for thee.
The South Carolina Senate’s version of the state budget calls for the Department of Transportation to move forward with plans to install toll booths along the busy north-south corridor.
Not that the DOT has done any planning — it just studied the issue after a request from the Senate two years ago.
That study found it’s feasible to put a $2 toll at four I-95 bridges, meaning it would cost $8 to drive the entirety of South Carolina’s 200-mile stretch of the interstate.
The tolls would generate the revenue needed to replace those four bridges — one of which is 60 years old — and have enough left over to widen the highway. So that’s just what some senators want to do.
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian says the tolls would put much of the burden for widening the interstate on folks just passing through South Carolina. According to the DOT study, about 42 percent of I-95’s traffic falls into that category.
The idea has bipartisan support, seeing as how user fees are a popular way to avoid tax increases. But don’t buy that E-Z Pass just yet.
The House might spike the idea and, even if it doesn’t, the governor could. Either way, there’s a long policy debate to be had here.
Still, cue the outrage.
Some people will say toll roads are for Yankees. Yes, it would be a rarity here, joining toll roads in Greenville and on Hilton Head Island. Southern states typically don’t toll public highways, except for maybe Florida. But much of that is not really the South, even if it does a pretty good imitation on the reality TV cop shows.
State officials worry about the effect tolls could have on commerce, the ability of South Carolina to attract new business, the impact it could have on towns along the interstate — and locals who use I-95 to commute.
Transportation officials suggest there is much debate and public discussion to have before we see any tolls. That’s smart. This is a good conversation to have on several levels, mainly because many folks will say this:
Isn’t that what the gas tax is for?
Short answer: “No.”
In 2017, the Legislature agreed to raise the gas tax by 2 cents per gallon for six years — a 12-cent increase. And even though South Carolina had one of the lowest gas taxes in the nation, people went ballistic.
The same people, mind you, who complain about the state’s shoddy roads.
Here are some facts to dispel convention wisdom, or the lack thereof:
South Carolina has the fourth-largest road system in the nation, but for 30 years lawmakers refused even inflationary increases in the gas tax. Our roads unsurprisingly fell into disrepair.
We didn’t pay then, so we have to pay now ... at today’s prices. Funny how that works.
The DOT has said it needs $1 billion a year just to keep up with maintenance and safety, not to mention replacing the 20 percent of our 8,000 bridges that are crumbling.
The gas tax won’t do that. So far, it has raised a little more than $150 million. When it tops out, it won’t come close to $1 billion annually.
The state has made its priorities for that money clear. The extra revenue is dedicated to repair existing roads, replace bridges and improve safety on some of the more dangerous roads in the nation.
The gas tax won’t raise nearly enough money to widen existing roads — the price of which starts at $2 million per mile and escalates quickly — or build new ones. And I-95 desperately needs widening, at least for the 30 southernmost miles. That stretch sees about 60,000 cars a day on two lanes in each direction.
So the gas tax might pave some roads, prevent some accidents and save a few front-end alignments, but it won’t solve congestion. That’s a reality people need to face.
A Legislative Audit Council study found no waste, fraud or abuse at DOT — the popular populist claim. Instead, the problem has been the Legislature’s failure to keep up with routine maintenance. The same problem, incidentally, that afflicts colleges and universities.
See a pattern?
If you want nice things, the bill eventually tolls for thee.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.