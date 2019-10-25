By January of 2000, Charleston was basking in the early glow of its renaissance.

Charleston Place had opened 14 years earlier, sparking a revitalization that was spreading across the peninsula. Waterfront Park was celebrating its 10th anniversary and, in just three years, The Joe baseball stadium had become the city’s favorite gathering place.

In five months, they would cut the ribbon on the South Carolina Aquarium. And within a decade, Charleston would become one of the most admired and popular cities in the world.

Mayor Joe Riley had done all of that.

When he was sworn in for his then-record seventh term that month, Riley, for once, had no new public facility ready to launch. But that didn’t mean he was out of ideas.

“Charleston is a city that has always accepted the responsibility of preserving and presenting its history, but there is one aspect of Charleston’s history that we have been quiet about presenting,” Riley said in his 2000 State of the City address. “It is the history of African Americans — their life and role in our city and in the development of our country.”

That was the first public mention of what would become the International African American Museum. This morning, nearly 20 years later, state and federal officials will break ground on that museum.

And it is Joe Riley’s last, largest, and perhaps most important, contribution to Charleston.

When he took office in 1975, Charleston was no bigger than Summerville is today ... and not nearly as vibrant. Riley transformed the city through hard work, sheer force of will and an impressive number of public building projects.

All of those grand additions to the skyline were intended to breathe life into Charleston, and each served a unique purpose. But none of them overtly reflected the most important ideal that drove Riley.

That is, the simple, human dignity of civil rights.

Historian Bernard Powers, now interim CEO of the IAAM, says the museum is the culmination of a campaign that began when Riley put a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. in City Hall and a painting of Denmark Vesey in the Gaillard Auditorium.

“This is a continuation of a theme that really goes back to the beginning of the Riley administration,” Powers says. “I think back to the Gaillard — he thought there should be some representation of black citizens in the auditorium.”

In those days, race was scarcely mentioned around Charleston. The city was known primarily for its amazingly preserved architecture … and the Civil War. Powers says on the boat ride to Fort Sumter, there was no mention of slavery; on the home tours, they just briefly talked about "servants.”

Riley changed that. His activism was often obscured by his construction hat, but it was evident in his repeated insistence that Charleston be a city for all its citizens.

The International African American Museum will tell the story of all those long ignored by history: the enslaved people who first arrived in the New World at Gadsden's Wharf — where the museum will be built — and their descendants.

Powers hopes the museum’s footprint will be international, and tell the story of this city, state and country in the most visible way possible. His goal is to show that African American history isn’t a niche — it is American history.

“The museum will broaden our understanding of that history,” he says.

That's the mission Riley laid out in his first mention of the museum nearly two decades ago: to preserve and present the story of Charleston citizens, document their contributions and recount the story of their struggles.

This museum will be more than a tourist attraction, more than an educational facility. It will be a statement that this city will never again ignore any of its complicated, important history. That will be Riley's legacy.

Hundreds of people worked for years to get us to this point, but it all began with the tireless determination of one man to ensure every citizen had the simple, human dignity of civil rights.

And that is Joe Riley’s greatest gift to Charleston.