Hicks column: Think government should stay out of businesses' business? Enjoy that surcharge
South Carolina Electric & Gas users, the check is most definitely not in the mail.
But the bill for those two abandoned nuclear plants will be, every month for the next 20 years.
Last week, state regulators resolved the nukegate fiasco in a way that left more than a few people a little shocked.
Dominion Energy of Virginia will buy SCE&G parent company SCANA and charge residents about $7 a month to pay off the V.C. Summer plants that SCE&G shuttered, unfinished, more than a year ago.
And nobody gets a $1,000 check, as Dominion first promised.
Doesn’t seem fair, does it? Particularly when many politicians said South Carolina residents shouldn’t pay another cent for one of the biggest boondoggles in state history.
No, it’s not fair — but House Speaker Jay Lucas, who reportedly lobbied for this deal, called it a “tremendous win for the ratepayers.”
In one sense, he is absolutely correct. SCE&G wanted to charge its customers four times as much for its own mistakes. So this is better, and is realistically about as good as we were going to get.
So, the $80-plus we will pay each year until 2039 — much of which was spent on wasted materials, shareholder dividends and executive bonuses — should be considered something else entirely.
It’s a tax on electoral stupidity.
Keep bailing
Level-headed lawmakers quietly conceded there would be no way to recover the ratepayer money SCANA squandered.
It just wasn’t possible under the law.
Those folks weren’t even sure the Public Service Commission would continue the Legislature-mandated 15 percent rate rollback started in August.
For the record, it did.
The outcome here hasn’t been in doubt for some time. The PSC couldn’t raise electricity rates because the villagers would have gone for their pitchforks, but SCANA couldn’t remain in place, either. It had lost all credibility.
But the real problem here is that SCANA was given latitude to run wild and use its customers — who don’t have the ability to choose their electricity provider — as a credit card.
The Legislature allowed such a policy because, in one election after another, voters choose a majority of politicians who cling to the notion that all business is good and cast blanket derision on governmental regulation.
It’s cable news policy, talking points developed by shills for big corporations. And it’s crazy.
This is what happens when business is left unfettered and unchecked. Corporations do what’s best for themselves and their shareholders. If customers or taxpayers pay a price, they don’t care.
How many examples do we need?
Take the Trump administration plan to roll back wetlands regulations. It’s billed as a way to cut red tape, but really only means developers will be allowed to fill marshes and swamps to build subdivisions and shopping centers.
Which will flood, and the runoff will pour into existing businesses and neighborhoods.
Anybody who votes for such lunacy need not complain when their home is underwater — they should just grab a bucket and bail.
The $7 a month South Carolina residents are going to pay for SCANA’s mistakes is the same thing: bailing.
Expensive lessons
The lawsuits filed against SCANA for its malfeasance have been settled but, again, don’t look for that check anytime soon.
By the time this is over, all 720,000 SCE&G (soon-to-be Dominion) customers will have paid about $4,000 each for two holes in the ground — and some really nice golden parachutes.
That’s a real crime but one the PSC ignored. One commissioner wanted the panel to agree SCANA had intentionally withheld information from the state and regulators, which is pretty obvious.
The commission opted not to do that, but did say neither SCANA nor Dominion could bill customers for any charges incurred after March 2015 — which, a whistleblower testified, is when the company got a bad report it hid from the state.
Some good came from this. Many lawmakers worked hard to minimize taxpayers’ burden in this debacle. The Legislature is likely to protect future whistleblowers. And Dominion may have a tough time raising rates for the foreseeable future.
It would be easier, of course, to make it harder for multibillion-dollar corporations to fleece us in the first place. But that’s nearly impossible in a climate where regulation is considered universally bad.
Such misguided, uncritical thinking comes at a cost. In this case, about $7 a month for the next 20 years.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
