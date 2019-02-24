Hicks column: The U.S. citizenship test obviously isn't weighted for South Carolina
Well, this is embarrassing. The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation says only 34 percent of South Carolina residents can pass an abbreviated version of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services test.
This isn’t rocket science. The questions on the test are mostly about civics and history. That might seem pretty simple, but two out of three Palmetto State residents couldn’t even get 60 percent of the answers correct.
Which means a lot of folks telling various people to get out of “their” country don’t actually know much about the country. Which is what happens when your primary source of information is the Facebook. For instance, a few people think Benjamin Franklin is famous because his picture is on the $100 bill, and that the Cold War had something to do with climate change ... or finding appropriate winter apparel in Charleston.
A wise man once said — and this was Burt Reynolds in the cinematic classic “Smokey and the Bandit” — “When you tell somebody something, it depends on what part of the United States you’re standing in as to just how dumb you are.”
There’s a lot of truth in that. So here’s a citizenship test geared toward civics and history, as many South Carolinians learned it.
How many amendments are there to the U.S. Constitution?
a. 27
b. 13
c. The 2nd Amendment is the only one that matters
The conflict between the North and the South in the 1860s is generally referred to as:
a. The Civil War
b. The War Between the States
c. The War of Northern Aggression
d. All of the above
Name one problem that led to the Civil War.
a. Slavery
b. States’ rights … to own slaves
c. No, it wasn’t about slavery
What is the “rule of law?”
a. Everyone must follow the law
b. No one is above the law
c. Something often mentioned in news stories concerning President Trump
The speaker of the United States House of Representatives is currently:
a. Paul Ryan
b. Nancy Pelosi
c. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to speak the most
What is the economic system of the United States?
a. Capitalist, free market
b. Trending dangerously toward socialism
c. We order stuff off Amazon, and it arrives the next day
What do members of the president’s Cabinet do?
a. They advise the president
b. They make the laws
c. They change on a weekly basis
Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states?
a. To provide schools and education
b. Apparently not to fill potholes
c. To secede
We elect a president for how many years?
a. 4
b. 6
c. It seems perpetual in South Carolina
What are the two major political parties in the United States today?
a. Democratic and Republican
b. Pinko Commies and Snowflakes
c. Socialists and Patriots
What are two rights of all American citizens?
a. Right to vote, right to pursue happiness
b. Health care
c. Guns
d. Depends on who you ask
What does the Constitution do?
a. Sets up the government
b. Protects the basic rights of Americans
c. Causes the president all sorts of trouble
The answers are ... well, they’re clear to most. The good news is that state law has required high school students to take a form of the citizenship test since 2016. Last year, 94 percent passed, demonstrating a sufficient knowledge of U.S. history and law.
Or, as 66 percent of South Carolinians call it, fake news.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
