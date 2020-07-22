Hicks column: The politics of IOP's Palm Boulevard parking meets the pandemic

Make no mistake, the Isle of Palms and Folly Beach sent a pretty clear message to their neighbors last week: Keep out.
Well, at least half of you.
Both islands had considered eliminating coolers, chairs and umbrellas to cut down on beach crowds and hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19 — as Sullivan’s Island has done all season. But at the last minute, both abandoned that idea.
Instead, they cut their number of available parking spaces roughly in half. And they didn’t mask what it was about.
“This is time to go all in, let’s eliminate parking on Palm Boulevard,” IOP Councilman Randy Bell said at an emergency meeting. “If we’re going to do this, we’re doing this with an intent to, frankly, limit the amount of — just say it — day-trippers coming to the island.”
That means you, Mount Pleasant. Stay away, Summerville. Get lost, Goose Creek.
This is obviously a reaction to the staggering rise in local COVID cases, which has made Charleston a virus hot spot. Folks are rightly worried about oblivious super-spreaders, but some Isle of Palms officials say fear has trumped reason.
“I don’t think eliminating parking decreases the risk of COVID,” IOP City Councilman Ryan Buckhannon says.
Buckhannon says outlawing parking along Palm Boulevard, where most beach access points are located, won’t stop people from coming. But it will funnel them to the only place with parking: Front Beach.
Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith says social distancing has worked on the stretch of beach adjacent to Palm Boulevard. She supported more restrictions to make bars and restaurants safer, but fears these new parking rules have the opposite effect.
“We are limiting the number of people who can safely enjoy the outdoors at a time when experts … tell us people are more at risk contracting the virus indoors,” Smith says. “Our actions around parking did little to nothing to protect island residents from contracting COVID-19.”
Good point. Smith and Buckhannon argue this ties up city staff writing tickets, traffic will get even worse — if that’s possible — and island businesses will suffer. Buckhannon says restaurants took a big hit last weekend, and their employees couldn’t find parking.
And, of course, this only reinforces the belief these islands consider themselves gated communities willing to deny taxpayers access to public beaches.
Smith points out the new rules were adopted with no notice, that islanders didn’t have a chance to protest — and many would have.
IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll has heard the complaints, but says this isn’t about being popular, it’s about public safety in unprecedented times. Lowcountry mayors agreed last week that tough steps had to be taken now to avoid even worse restrictions.
Carroll argues cutting capacity in municipal parking lots will keep the Front Beach crowds manageable. And the restaurants do most of their business at night after the demand for parking has abated.
With a limited number of police officers, some of whom have been quarantined by virus exposure, it’s important to reduce the number of people visiting the island.
Carroll knows that makes some people mad, “but I’m sorry, we’ve got to do what’s right for the community.”
There’s been considerably less consternation about Folly Beach’s similar rules. Well, except on social media.
Mayor Tim Goodwin says his town saw less traffic, particularly by Sunday, and eased the transition with concessions to local businesses. Folly opens up some commercial district parking after 6 p.m. and gives parking passes to shop and restaurant employees.
It’s understandable the islands want to protect their residents. Many locals have proven themselves fiercely independent, which is a diplomatic way of saying hard-headed to the point of ignorance when it comes to combating the coronavirus.
More people should monitor the Beach Reach app from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments and avoid the islands when traffic is ridiculous. The whole metro area can’t fit on the sand at once.
But perhaps the Isle of Palms should take some cues from Folly and lighten up a little, at least not enforce its extreme parking rules 24 hours a day.
As Smith says, our community is in this together — and people should be able to relax in a nice setting that, after all, belongs to them.
Remember, everybody’s going stir crazy here because this pandemic is no day at the beach.