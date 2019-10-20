In 1837, Robert Young Hayne — the first man to hold the title of Charleston mayor — announced plans for a grand public park at the tip of the peninsula.

A year later, White Point Garden opened.

It would become the city’s most recognized public space, witness the beginning of the Civil War and, a century later, launch countless searches for a public restroom.

And it all started with Mayor Hayne’s mandated annual report, which today we call the State of the City address.

With the next mayoral race only two weeks away, it’s a perfect time to brush up on the history of the office. And the best way to do that is by taking a trip in Nic Butler’s Charleston Time Machine.

Butler, the Charleston County Public Library’s historian, hosts a weekly podcast that digs into the city’s favorite subject — itself. The podcast, transcripts of which can be found on the library’s website, is becoming perhaps the most detailed chronicle of Charleston’s past.

His recent deep dive into the origins of the mayor’s office is a perfect example. It shows that, over three centuries, nothing much has changed around here. We’ve always been a politically fickle bunch.

Butler reveals that Hayne actually was not Charleston’s first chief executive, just the first to carry the title “mayor.”

The previous 31 city executives were called “intendant” — a term co-opted from French and Spanish countries. “Mayor” was considered British terminology … and by the time Charleston incorporated in 1783, folks around here had had about enough of those guys.

For decades, the job was bestowed upon one of the 13 precinct wardens elected every September. The job didn’t pay because the city provided no actual services … a tradition maintained to this very day on a nearby island (See: Island, James).

Of all people, Denmark Vesey sparked the change that led to Charleston’s first actual “mayor.”

In 1822, locals discovered (or ginned up, depending on your historian) plans for a slave uprising, allegedly led by the freeman carpenter. Charlestonians were embarrassed that the state militia had to protect the city during this crisis.

That summer, City Council made Intendant James Hamilton Jr. a full-time employee and gave him a salary of $3,500 (about $67,000 in today’s money). Locals revolted. They believed paying public officials was the first step, as Butler says, toward an “unscrupulous, greedy and corrupt government.” They had no idea.

Still, they dropped the whole thing two months later.

In 1835, a massive fire severely damaged the city (and destroyed the original St. Philip’s Church) and again the state had to clean up the mess, as Charleston’s government was basically 13 white guys.

OK, that part’s changed. A little.

City Council reintroduced the idea of a full-time, paid executive. Newspapers championed the plan and a proposal to create the position … was defeated handily in a referendum. So council tried again 10 months later, and this time the proposal inexplicably passed overwhelmingly.

By then, locals had no problem paying the intendant $4,000 per annum (about $92,000 in 2019 dollars). But three months after Hayne took office, the state decided the British weren’t so bad, and decreed municipal executive officers would henceforth be called "mayor."

Soon, term limits were abolished and, by the 1850s, the mayor’s tenure increased to two years; in the late 1870s, it expanded to four.

Mayors have changed Charleston significantly since the title was first bestowed. Hayne created White Point Garden; Thomas Leger Hutchison (1846-50) annexed the Neck Area; and John P. Grace (1911-15, 1919-23) had the grand idea for a bridge from the peninsula to Mount Pleasant.

Although that had something to do with a planned resort on the Isle of Palms.

Burnett Maybank revitalized the Dock Street Theatre and saved the city’s financial standing during the Depression; Palmer Gaillard opened the state’s first integrated golf course and expanded Charleston across the Ashley River. Joe Riley did the rest.

And John Tecklenburg is taking the grief for it.

That’s a lot of drama for an office that has been held by only 61 people in 236 years.

But as Butler shows us, as much as Charleston might change, we are essentially the same ol' riled up colonists.