Hicks column: The Charleston Rifle Club shot itself in the foot with blackballing
Some members of the Charleston Rifle Club are valiantly trying to drag their 1855 social lodge into the 21st century. But they’ve hit a snag somewhere around the mid-20th.
In October, members of the Rifle Club voted on new membership applications from 14 men. Thirteen were accepted, but the other was rejected when six members blackballed him.
According to the bylaws, the purpose of the club is to “promote the welfare of its members, various charitable organizations and to maintain and strengthen American patriotism and good fellowship.”
Applicants must be male, U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old and “of good moral character.” They also must be sponsored by a current member.
So, what’s the problem with this guy?
Well, let’s see: Melvin Brown is an emergency room physician who sits on the MUSC board of trustees. He also has an engineering degree, and he’s a Porter-Gaud alumnus from a good family. His father was a successful local businessman who served on the boards of Clemson, the State Ports Authority and the state chamber of commerce.
Brown is a 20-year veteran of the Navy as well, which is as patriotic as it gets. Sounds like a slam dunk, which makes his rejection seem odd. But his friends say the problem is obvious: Dr. Brown is black.
Make no mistake, the Charleston Rifle Club is a private organization that can do pretty much whatever it wants. Its members are free to ban African Americans from joining the club and carry on like old times there are not forgotten.
Just as the College of Charleston and Porter-Gaud were free to stop renting the Rifle Club for private functions as a result of Brown’s blackballing. Just as the Kiwanis and Exchange Club are free to decide whether they want to keep meeting for lunch at the Rifle Club.
And just like everyone else is free to blackball the Rifle Club for its practices.
But the club doesn’t deserve stereotyping any more than anyone does.
As Adam Parker reported last week, many members of the Rifle Club recognize the monochromatic nature of the organization and are trying to change it. For three years they implored Brown to apply for membership.
But because a few members apparently still cling to the Jim Crow era, the whole club gets tainted. Which is unfortunate, because it’s a really nice place. Think the officers club in “The Great Santini.”
So now those brave members of the Rifle Club are trying not only to integrate the organization, but are passing around a petition to change the bylaws so that a few unreconstructed souls can’t give an entire organization a bad name. And they’re getting pushback.
Folks, this shouldn’t be that hard.
Rifle Club officials say there is no controversy among the membership, but Brown’s supporters say there is no other explanation here. None of them can remember another applicant being blackballed.
If it wasn’t so abhorrent, it would be hilarious that anyone thinks they are better than Melvin Brown — or anyone else — just because they have a lighter skin tone.
But that attitude is on display frequently these days, usually in viral videos of white people berating black people for no apparent reason.
People are free to hold such views, but many of them find themselves unemployed as a result of their behavior. Because, frankly, there aren’t two sides to this argument.
By the same token, the Charleston Rifle Club is free to reject anyone it wants — just as other private organizations in the city still do. But if they say it’s none of anyone’s business, then most people will take their business elsewhere. The club keeps the lights on, in part, by renting out the facilities — and they will likely see fewer customers as this is no longer acceptable. It’s not 1850, or even 1950.
The club would do well to heed the advice of members like James Ledlie, Tommy Dew and Jimmy Bailey Jr., who are just trying to make their club and city better.
This comes down to what kind of community Charleston wants to be. Most people have declared the city a vibrant place that is all the better for its rich history and diversity.
If a few members of the Charleston Rifle Club don’t accept that, they are free to keep blackballing anyone who doesn’t look like Jackie Gleason.
And the rest of the community is free to quit subsidizing an antebellum mindset.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
