South Carolina teachers will get some sort of raise this year — it’s all but guaranteed.
It’s also a safe bet that those salary increases won’t be anywhere near the 10 percent they are demanding.
The General Assembly is focused on fixing our broken education system, spurred on by the threat of a teacher walkout and The Post and Courier’s chronicles of the state’s historic failure to live up to a laughably modest goal: a minimally adequate education.
Which, if you think about it, is not setting the bar low so much as laying it on the ground.
Who would let a “minimally adequate” mechanic replace their car’s valve cover gaskets, much less allow a “minimally adequate” surgeon to operate on them?
Trouble is, there is no one magic bullet for solving a multifaceted problem that has festered for generations. And lawmakers have serious disagreements about many of the ideas that might make things better.
So, they can make some tweaks — like fewer standardized tests — and set up a committee to look for ways to improve education, and that’s progress. But this doesn’t get fixed with one vote.
Conversely, salaries can be improved easily ... they’ll just haggle over the numbers for three months. It’s the least they can do.
Unfortunately, it may be all they can do.
Bigger problems
On Wednesday, dozens of teachers showed up at the Statehouse for the first hearing of Speaker Jay Lucas’ Student Bill of Rights legislation.
The bill is a laundry list of initiatives, proposals and policy changes meant to improve education. The speaker and a long, bipartisan list of co-sponsors want to, among other things:
• End the social promotion of third-graders who can’t read.
• Consolidate some of the 80-plus school districts scattered across 46 counties.
• Increase the salaries of starting teachers by nearly 10 percent.
• Create a committee to coordinate school improvement efforts.
The speaker and many lawmakers have good intentions here, and some good ideas. But they face substantial resistance to some proposals; the opposition is already forming.
Teachers spoke out against the creation of a committee to coordinate improvement efforts from preschool through college, which just sounds like the promise of more bureaucracy.
Even ending social promotion won’t be as easy as it sounds. Although it’s a foolish idea that always comes back to bite districts in the abacus, some administrators don’t want high failure rates on their statistics. Or angry parents.
They argue that holding back students often doesn’t help, and increases the odds they’ll drop out later. Which is true.
The blame doesn't rest solely in the system, however, which is filled with dedicated teachers. Many of the students not reading at grade level have parents working two jobs to survive, people with little time to help prepare their kids for school, or help them learn to read. That puts them at a disadvantage.
And that is a problem lawmakers can do little to fix.
A narrow field
The idea of consolidating failing school districts will also be nearly impossible.
There are more than 80 school districts in 46 counties, which is ridiculous. Some were created to perpetuate segregation, others leftover conveniences of geography.
Those districts are entrenched, and consolidation threatens a lot of fiefdoms. Some lawmakers will be under extreme pressure to oppose this.
Massive change in any system is difficult, particularly when no one's sure what exactly will work. So, aside from cutting the number of standardized tests, a near-universally popular idea, we are left with teacher raises.
Even that's no slam dunk. Some conservative lawmakers insist throwing money at education does no good. Much of that is pandering, but they can point to Mississippi, which has improved education somewhat while spending less per pupil than South Carolina.
Fair point. But our teachers are paid less than their counterparts in other states, often so poorly they have to take on second jobs. Which is shameful, and for which there is no excuse.
This is the one issue that cannot be ignored, because no matter what works, you can’t improve education while hemorrhaging good teachers.
So there will be teacher raises this year. They just probably won't get 10 percent.
Maybe lawmakers could at least chip in on classroom supplies, seeing as how making teachers stock their own classrooms is a slap in the face.
That won't fix South Carolina's educational woes, but it may be the only thing lawmakers can agree on.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.