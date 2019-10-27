SULLIVAN’S ISLAND — Across the harbor from downtown Charleston, an actual maritime forest is flourishing.

It’s grown to nearly 200 acres in recent decades, home to hardwoods and palmettos, and dozens of species of birds, plants and animals. The forest floor undulates with the fossils of former dune lines, telling the rare story of a barrier island that's growing.

You don’t see that very often. And some people don’t want to see it at all.

For years, the town of Sullivan’s Island has been defending itself — and its forest — from residents who claim this wonder of nature attracts coyotes, rats, snakes and even criminals. Some of these people have even sued to get the forest clear-cut.

Of course, this is mostly about ocean views … or the lack thereof.

The plaintiffs have lost in court, and on appeal. Next month, they’re going to the state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the town has recently begun work on what officials call a “transition zone,” which means clearing out the underbrush and small trees closest to front-row homes. It’s meant to be a compromise, and it's a pretty good one.

Trouble is, along Middle Street there is no middle ground.

Last week, Mayor Pat O’Neil and town Administrator Andy Benke toured the forest via a boardwalk installed with Charleston County Greenbelt money, both to see how the “transition zone” work was progressing — and to admire the place.

“This protected land provides a firsthand, real-time view of how Mother Nature develops a coastal ecosystem when left to her own devices,” O’Neil says. “It’s a gift on many fronts: storm protection, wildlife habitat, a living environmental studies lab for the elementary school students and all the rest of us.”

Most coastal towns would love to have this, O’Neil says, because most of them are losing land to erosion and rising seas. He’s absolutely right.

Sullivan’s maritime forest has grown atop sand that should be feeding Morris Island and Folly Beach. But when the feds built the harbor jetties in the late 19th century, it disrupted the normal flow of sand. Morris Island mostly disappeared; Folly Beach has struggled ever since.

It’s not hard to measure how much that redistribution of sand has altered this island. Giant boulders are scattered along the edge of the forest, remnants of the island’s former sea wall. These days, the beach is about a quarter-mile seaward of those rocks.

In 1991, the town made a deal with the Lowcountry Open Land Trust to protect the developing forest from development. Changing the terms of that agreement would be nearly impossible — it requires a unanimous vote of council and 75 percent of island residents in a referendum.

Had the town been greedy, it could have made out like a bandit. Half-acre oceanfront lots here sell for about $3.5 million these days. But Sullivan's chose conservation.

Back then, most of the forest wasn’t high enough to obscure ocean views. But as it's grown, people have gotten madder. At first, they said the problem was coyotes — which can be a nuisance, and a dangerous predator for pets.

But the lawsuit is mostly about lost property values due to diminished views. Which is understandable. No one wants to buy a home for its ocean view … and then lose it.

The lawsuit says the conservation agreement calls for the land to stay in “the condition of the property at the time of” the deal. Which plaintiffs argue means keeping the forest at the size, and height, it was in 1991.

The appeals court ruling said such “drastic management” is unreasonable and unworkable, and the Supreme Court isn’t likely to rule differently. But that doesn’t mean this is over.

Some folks claim the last Town Council elections turned on this issue. And recently, council voted to hire a consultant to advise the town on how to better manage the maritime forest.

Which is likely code for finding a way to cut down more of the forest. And which will only lead to more fighting.

That has become the pattern on Sullivan’s Island, the consternation growing with the forest. And that's a shame.

It’s hard to believe something so beautiful could cause so much controversy.