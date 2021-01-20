It's not a call anyone wants to get, especially right now.
On Friday, Beaufort Memorial Hospital phoned a local woman to cancel a pair of Monday coronavirus vaccination appointments she’d set up for her elderly mother and mother-in-law (both of whom live down that way).
The staff was apologetic, but there was nothing they could do. They’d been expecting a delivery of 2,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; they got fewer than 500.
The woman, who asked that she not be identified, tried to reschedule. But the hospital said they couldn't take new appointments until they were sure enough doses were coming in.
And that, in a nutshell, is the problem with South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week declared the second-worst in the nation (behind only Alabama).
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster threatened to use his executive powers to force hospitals to get doses off the shelves and into people’s arms more quickly. The sentiment is correct, but that’s easier said than done. Because hospitals can’t dole out what they don’t have.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports it has received more than 300,000 doses of the vaccine and by Saturday had given the first of two inoculations to more than 158,000 people. And they are vaccinating thousands daily.
McMaster has moved everyone 70 and older to the front of the line, and last week asked hospitals to cut back on elective and nonessential procedures so more of their staffs could help vaccinate people.
Good call, and some were already doing that. MUSC has even recruited retired physicians and nurses to help.
The big hospitals such as MUSC and Prisma are juggling a lot right now: They're doing a lot of the state's COVID testing, caring for patients suffering from the virus’s deadly symptoms … and trying to manage a complex vaccination schedule that is crashing servers as more and more people scramble for appointments.
That’s a logistical nightmare. What makes it more difficult is the Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot dose; the first has about 50%-60% efficacy, and the second puts the effectiveness rate into the 90th percentile. Trouble is, the two doses need to be administered about 19-23 days apart — a tight window in normal times.
And, obviously, these aren't normal times.
Problem is, even refrigerated, the vaccine has a limited shelf life. A canceled appointment means scrambling to move meds around to ensure no dose is wasted. And it’s hard to schedule that first shot when there’s no guarantee of vaccines on hand when it’s time for the second.
The (Columbia) State newspaper reports that Beaufort Memorial alone had to cancel more than 6,000 appointments for that very reason.
Last week, the federal Department of Health and Human Services announced it would release the national stockpile of vaccines to speed up this process. But The Washington Post reported there is no stockpile. Demand is far outstripping supply.
Of course, this couldn’t come at a worse time. Cases of COVID-19 are spiking to record levels in South Carolina — more than 50,000 in the past two weeks. The state set a dubious record two weeks ago with nearly 7,000 new cases in a single day.
It’s that winter surge experts predicted, and now nearly 400,000 have died of COVID nationwide since last March. Again, just as experts predicted. Maybe more people should start listening to them.
Today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president of the United States, and he’s set a goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in 100 days. Hospital officials say that’s an ambitious goal, but completely doable if, as expected, the military and FEMA pitch in.
That also assumes enough doses are available. When the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is approved for distribution, probably in a few weeks, it should help. It's a single-dose vaccine, and it comes from a big company with great manufacturing capability.
The upshot is this isn’t the time to get lax about social distancing and masks. Even people who’ve gotten the vaccine need to stick to those habits, as they can still be asymptomatic carriers.
South Carolina isn't out of the woods yet, but have patience, patients. This is complicated work, but hopefully before long everyone will get that much-needed shot in the arm.