South Carolina State Rep. Wendell Gilliard speaks on the hate crime bill he co-authored that will be up for debate this legislative session during the “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity Rally” held Sunday, January 12. 2020, at Synagogue Emanu-El. The Charleston Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Charleston coordinated the event in response to the recent epidemic of anti-Semitic harassment and violence in New York and elsewhere. Brad Nettles/Staff