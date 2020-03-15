So, fighting on social media is not only pointless and may lead to unemployment — it also can be hazardous to your health.

A couple of weeks ago, Isle of Palms City Councilman Randy Bell and his wife, Mimi, ran into Garrett Krause at the local marina. Which is mildly ironic, because for months the two parties have been arguing online over that very marina.

As you might expect, it didn’t go well.

The city-owned marina, its tenants and the rent they pay is a hot-button issue on the island. Locals say it even played a role in City Council turnover during the 2018 election when Bell won his seat. Anyway, it’s complicated, controversial … and largely uninteresting to anyone who doesn’t live there.

But Bell and Krause are on opposite sides of the issue and, like a lot of people these days, are quite vocal about their views. When they recognized each other on March 1, a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office report says, they traded insults and curse words. Classy.

Krause told a detective that Mimi Bell — who’s been known to air her views online and from the audience at council meetings — approached him after the barb-swapping. He claims she tried to hit him and, even though that’s not evident from surveillance footage, Krause asked that she be charged with assault.

Who do you root for here?

Certainly, such acrimonious disputes don’t look good for anyone. But perhaps Krause, who brags on Facebook about his talent for making people mad (in more crass terms), shouldn’t complain about a confrontation when he obviously delights in stirring up such rancor.

Sadly, bitter debate has become a national pastime — and Facebook and Twitter are enabling more and more of it. Social media websites that were once a platform for people to post banal photos of their lunch have now become never-ending virtual brawls. Arguing with neighbors, or complete strangers, is apparently a hoot for people who have little else to do. But just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

Every week, someone else has their life upended for posting inane and idiotic photos or comments online. In January, a University of South Carolina student became an ex-student after a racist Snapchat post. Two years ago, the local Republican Party booted a man for repeatedly spreading racist stuff on Facebook. And in 2015, days after the Emanuel AME killings, a North Charleston police officer was fired for posting a photo of himself in Confederate flag underwear on Facebook.

These are self-inflicted wounds and it’s on them. But these days people also post misleading political propaganda — lies, in parlance — on social media that can be dangerous to others. As Tony Bartelme reports, Clemson professors have proven that troll farms from Russia and other countries flood social media with memes and disinformation. They fuel faux news that leads to real outrage. Some politicians repeat this baloney to keep their sheep with the flock.

We saw it in the past couple of weeks when people claimed the novel coronavirus was a hoax, then charged Democrats with lying about the country’s unpreparedness (Wonder where they got that?). Now you have people claiming that Lysol will kill coronavirus, and right-wing demagogues hawking snake-oil cures for the once-fake virus.

Unfortunately, some folks are as oblivious to this trend as they are combative. When Post and Courier reporter Fleming Smith’s story about the Bell-Krause kerfuffle went online, the Facebook comments quickly devolved into a fight about the marina … the same thing that prompted the incident.

Yes, Facebook is a plague on the world.

There’s a saying in writing: Everyone needs an editor. Social media proves this every day, and not only because many people can’t spell or use punctuation, but because there seems to be no filter between their nastiest thoughts and their keyboard.

A lot of people avoid social media specifically because of this loutish behavior. Now perhaps it’s time for internet trolls to self-quarantine from their computers.

Because their vitriol is infecting the real world.