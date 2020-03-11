Under any possible scenario, Charleston County’s legislative delegation loses at least 70 years of seniority between now and November.

State Rep. Robert Brown of Hollywood is retiring from the Legislature after 20 years, and Isle of Palms state Rep. Mike Sottile is hanging it up after 12.

House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy will likely vacate his influential post after he wins Senate confirmation to become the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina. Which is pretty much a given because everybody likes that guy.

State Rep. Con Chellis is leaving after a single term, Andy Shain reports, as is Rep. Nancy Mace (although she’s angling for a promotion to Congress).

And veteran civil rights activist and North Charleston Rep. David Mack, dean of the county’s House delegation, has decided to retire after 24 years of service.

That’s six out of the 14 House members who represent parts of Charleston County — and six of the remaining eight are only in their second terms.

This is not good news for a county that desperately needs barrels of state money these days to tackle rising seas and traffic congestion. Because even if all those departing folks weren’t in powerful leadership positions, save for McCoy, most of them had been around long enough to know how to provide useful assists.

And in the Legislature, where relationships matter, that sometimes makes a difference. The Statehouse is like a big high school, and seniors rule while underclassmen drool.

Little more than a decade ago, Charleston controlled the Statehouse: Bobby Harrell was speaker of the House, Sen. Glenn McConnell was Senate president pro tem and Mark Sanford was governor — even though the delegation was never convinced he was part of the team.

We needed that sort of influence because — and this may come as a surprise to some — not everyone in South Carolina loves Charleston. Especially not as much as Charleston loves Charleston.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In fact, historically the rest of the state has been downright antagonistic when we go sniffing around for money. Many state officials consider Charleston this state’s Marcia Brady, and they feel decidedly like Jan.

During those heady days when Harrell and McConnell ran the show, Charleston built the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, secured money for the Crosstown drainage project and won more than $400 million to finish Interstate 526. — which we lost as soon as those two were gone, and which was not a coincidence.

You may remember that last year the delegation and County Council Chairman Elliott Summey had to enlist the aid of Gov. Henry McMaster to get those earmarked 526 dollars back.

So now, as the Atlantic creeps onto the peninsula and Midwesterners flood the suburbs, South Carolina’s largest city is experiencing a decided power outage at the Statehouse. It couldn’t come at a worse time.

With McCoy’s departure, Sen. Larry Grooms, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, is the only local legislator who could be considered “leadership.” And Grooms, who’s been in the Senate 24 years, already has an opponent for his reelection.

Challengers have announced intentions to run against Sens. Chip Campsen, Paul Campbell and Sandy Senn, as well. Which means nearly 60 more years of seniority could be gone, depending on what the voters do.

That isn’t a knock on term limits or an argument against new blood, nor is it a blanket endorsement of incumbency. It’s just the facts of life. Experience is often power in the Legislature.

Of course, some of Charleston’s problem no doubt comes from its propensity to send a healthy number of Democrats (nine out of 22) to a Republican-dominated General Assembly.

But consider this: The two most powerful House members and the two most powerful senators combine for 128 years of experience. With Charleston’s six departures, our 16 remaining House and Senate members have 127 years. That isn’t everything, but it’s not nothing.

Remember those numbers when the state doesn’t pony up to help Charleston build that seawall.