Hicks column: Selective history lessons are little more than Propaganda 101
So the Texas state Board of Education is getting grief for dropping Hillary Clinton from its U.S. history curriculum.
The former secretary of state, senator, first lady — and the first female major party presidential candidate — has been relegated to the Lone Star State’s educational dustbin, along with Helen Keller and Barry Goldwater.
Is this another chance for South Carolina to feel superior?
No, because we’re doing the same thing. Right now, South Carolina’s Department of Education is working on revisions to state social studies standards that don’t include Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. or Robert Smalls.
These new standards don’t even mention the Nullification Crisis, Fort Sumter or John C. Calhoun — the most prominent politician of 19th century South Carolina.
Which is simply nuts. How are kids supposed to learn why they’re protesting that statue in Marion Square?
Texas has spent the past week feebly arguing that this is not politically motivated. After all, they say, Goldwater was a Republican!
The board’s chairwoman chortled in The Washington Post that even though they’ve dropped Keller, the famous deaf and blind activist, they kept civil rights advocate Ruby Bridges.
That’s not the point. The problem is not dropping Hillary Clinton from history lessons. The real danger is giving children a warped and politically slanted view of history.
Critics of the Texas curriculum plan, echoing those in South Carolina, say that quibbling over which historical figures to mention misses the larger point.
And they’re right. The larger point is attempting to influence generations of people with a jingoistic, highly selective view of history that highlights only American achievement, and downplays the wrongs perpetrated against a multitude of people.
Like Native Americans, women and African Americans.
The most blatant example of that is that many Southern states, including South Carolina, still teach post-Reconstruction Lost Cause propaganda about the Civil War. In Texas, the experts who advised the board to nix Clinton also said the state should quit teaching kids that the Civil War was a disagreement over states’ rights.
Well, at least without mentioning that the right Southern states were almost wholly concerned with was maintaining slavery.
Along the same lines, some South Carolina teachers have pushed back about getting into those unflattering details. Which, by the way, are on full display in the Declaration of Immediate Causes Which Induce and Justify the Secession of South Carolina from the Federal Union.
No one wants to teach that because, straight from the horse’s mouth, the secession document lays it all out succinctly. But Texas, which accepted the advice of academics on Clinton, Goldwater and Keller, refused to stop teaching states’ rights.
Which is going to make it hard to explain the need for the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution and Jim Crow laws — which Texas prides itself on including in its social studies.
Of course, learning history has to be about more than simply memorizing names and dates.
There must be context, whether it’s about the Civil War, suffrage or Indian removal. It’s all complicated.
As Paul Bowers reported in The Post and Courier earlier this year, the current thinking is that schools should focus more on analysis and overarching themes. For instance, students should be able to “analyze the changes and continuities of the Native American experience as a result of settlement and colonization.”
That’s a good idea, but it’s hard to learn about the Cherokee experience without including the insidious actions of the state of Georgia, and our own Andrew Jackson, that led to the Trail of Tears.
It would be one thing if the boards fully accepted the advice of academics and experts, but too often they pick and choose. Texas agreed it was a good idea to drop Clinton, but overrode a suggestion that perhaps evangelist Billy Graham wasn’t particularly historic. And they kept Moses.
Which should be taught in Sunday school, not Monday through Friday school.
Likewise, South Carolina should reconsider its position to exclude Robert Smalls — the former slave who stole a Confederate ship in the Civil War and later became a congressman. Passing over Smalls is especially ironic given his prominent role in developing the state’s educational system.
It’s a pretty safe bet this isn’t the sort of skewed teaching he had in mind.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
