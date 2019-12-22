When South Carolina Republicans floated the idea of holding a presidential primary in 1980, Strom Thurmond balked.

The state’s senior senator saw only danger in giving the general public control of the nominating process. Of course, that’s probably because he was supporting former Texas Gov. John Connally — who was in the car when President Kennedy was assassinated — and Thurmond feared a slicker candidate would leverage TV to his advantage.

“He worried that Ronald Reagan’s acting background and charisma would give him an edge in a primary,” write H. Gibbs Knotts and Jordan M. Ragusa in their new book, “First in the South: Why South Carolina’s Presidential Primary Matters.”

Thurmond was right. Reagan won the state’s first GOP primary on his way to the White House and Republican sainthood, while Connally never again sought public office.

As “First in the South” shows, both parties in South Carolina have a way of making or breaking presidential careers, but for different reasons. And both are important.

For Republicans, South Carolina looks more like the national party as a whole. The state's GOP is a diverse blend of social conservatives, fiscal conservatives and military veterans interested in world affairs. According to Knotts and Ragusa — College of Charleston political scientists — it is the third-most representative state in the nation for Republican politics.

“There’s a better mix of Republican voters than in Iowa or New Hampshire,” Ragusa says. “That makes South Carolina a barometer.”

Which may explain why, since that 1980 primary, South Carolina Republicans have picked the eventual nominee in every presidential primary — save for 2012, when the state went for Newt Gingrich instead of Mitt Romney.

The state’s Democrats are not nearly as representative of their party. There are greater percentages of African Americans and women than the party includes nationally. South Carolina Democrats are also less affluent and more conservative than Dems elsewhere.

But that, Ragusa says, provides a “critical counterweight” to Iowa and New Hampshire. And that’s why the Democratic Party protects South Carolina’s first-in-the-South status.

There’s no shortage of attention, or books, about the importance of Iowa and New Hampshire in presidential politics, but Knotts says the point of “First in the South” is to show how influential South Carolina primaries really are. Coming a week before Super Tuesday, the state can provide candidates crucial momentum.

“We see how important it is,” Knotts says, “but I’m not sure that everybody recognizes it. That’s why we wanted to write the book. It started with Dan Ross, the Republican Party chairman, but it's more nuanced than that.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

“First in the South” tells the story of the state Republican Party coming up with the idea of a presidential primary to build its base, and how that prompted Democrats to follow suit. Knotts and Ragusa don’t credit the presidential primaries with the GOP’s eventual rise to power in South Carolina, but suggest it helped grow the party. Which was the point.

The big question is whether South Carolina’s presidential primaries reflect the will of voters in other states or give winning candidates an important, time-sensitive boost. The answer, Knotts and Ragusa say, is probably a bit of both.

And that brings us back to Thurmond’s concerns. When Republicans first began talking about a primary, Strom wasn’t the only one who was leery. The state’s largest newspapers, including this one, had serious reservations. And Gov. James B. Edwards, the state’s first GOP governor since Reconstruction, feared that committing delegates to a candidate before the convention could cost South Carolina influence with the eventual nominee.

Those are good points, but Thurmond was prophetic. As hard as it is to argue against giving people the right to vote, presidential primaries took the decision away from well-informed party insiders, and put it in the hands of the most partisan voters. Who often aren't the most informed.

Democrats, Ragusa says, have tried to thread that needle with the use of their infamous super-delegates, which all but locked up the 2016 nomination for Hillary Clinton. But open primaries have driven each party’s candidates farther from the political center.

And that is South Carolina's legacy. Knotts and Ragusa make it clear the state helped change the course of American politics.

For better or worse.