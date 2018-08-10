Hicks column: Remember, SC governor candidates missteps will return
At least the governor’s race has finally gotten interesting.
Democrat James Smith got in trouble last week when he tried to secure the nomination for three other parties besides his own. Which may have been a few too many.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster got fragged by his own troops this week, sued by Republican state senators for a recess appointment to the Santee Cooper board.
And people were complaining because these guys have been so quiet.
Gibbs Knotts, chairman of the College of Charleston’s political science department, says the best thing about these unfortunate gaffes — at least from the candidates’ perspective — is that they happened in early August.
“People aren’t really paying attention right now,” Knotts says.
Campaigns tend to go dark after the primaries, he says, as both sides staff up and raise money to get them through the fall. Most of the time, the real contest doesn’t crank up until just after Labor Day.
So, good news for McMaster and Smith.
By September, the humidity might have wiped these embarrassing missteps from the public mind.
One for all
Knotts says at least the Smith story probably helped some people understand an oddity of South Carolina’s ballot, the “fusion” candidacy.
The state is one of eight in the country where the same candidate can be the nominee for multiple parties. Often, voters will see one candidate listed on the November ballot as the Democrat, Working Families and Green Party nominee.
All those votes are added together at the end of the night.
Smith took it a step farther and also applied, before he withdrew, as a Libertarian candidate. The Dem’s nominee said he and his running mate, Mandy Powers Norrell, did this because they’re independent thinkers.
“We don’t believe any one party has all the answers,” Smith told The Post and Courier.
He should at least get points for honesty.
So why would someone do this? Maybe because some voters have been programmed to think Democrats are socialists or commies by conservative media over the past 25 years, but everybody can get behind Working Families.
The real strategy, however, is to avoid getting Jill Steined — or Ralph Nadered, for anyone who remembers the 2000 election. Those annoying little third parties often siphon just enough votes to tip an election.
But Smith is apparently playing for the trifecta, because he also attempted to get on the Libertarian ticket — which usually attracts those Republicans who don’t care about the family values stuff.
Although, given the GOP’s latest man-crush, such things apparently don’t hold much value anymore.
It was an aggressive move by Smith to court the Libertarians, which is a good sign for the fall. The book has been that the governor’s race is going to be dead as the parking lot at V.C. Summer.
Maybe these guys will surprise us.
Power struggle
The Libertarians could have made trouble for Smith but said over the weekend they didn’t want to do anything that would hand the election to McMaster. Which has to make the governor feel great.
McMaster is getting it from all sides — potential allies and his own party.
Republican senators sued McMaster for appointing former attorney general Charlie Condon to lead Santee Cooper’s board. That was a high-profile move, given the public utility’s part-ownership of those abandoned nuclear plants in Fairfield County.
And McMaster has been uncharacteristically aggressive over this nukegate stuff.
The Senate filed suit because the governor ignored their wishes — they refused to appoint Condon when McMaster nominated him earlier this year. But Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman said this wasn’t personal, and that’s probably true.
This is about the balance of power in the Statehouse, which is way more important to those guys than a single election.
Standing hard on the nuclear issue could help McMaster. Of course, lawmakers also gave Smith a great abuse-of-power storyline for the fall campaign.
Just as Smith gave the governor some pretty good talking points by trying to join every political party in the state.
All this isn’t nearly as much fun as a candidate putting a gun on a diner table, or yelling “You lie” at a president, but it’s what we’ve got. Fortunately for both candidates, these issues are too complicated, and dull, to distill down to bumper stickers.
That doesn’t mean you aren’t going to be hearing about all this again. Just wait til after Labor Day.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
