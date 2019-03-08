A crew of North Charleston firefighters and EMTs were training on the department’s fire boat in the Ashley River last Friday.
They were honing their first-responder skills and everything was going just fine, but the firefighters had to get back to relieve a crew at their station before the next shift change.
Then they ran into the train.
See, it was high tide and the boat wouldn’t fit under the CSX drawbridge over the Ashley. But the bridge couldn’t open, because there was a train parked on it. And it sat there for nearly two hours.
North Charleston commuters can certainly sympathize.
For months, people driving through the Lowcountry’s bustling hub of commerce have found themselves at a rush-hour standstill, sometimes for up to half an hour at a clip, because trains are taking their time, ambling across Montague, Rivers or Spruill avenues.
Or, they’re just flat-out parked.
As a result, people have been showing up late to work and kids are getting marked tardy at school. And let’s not even get into those track repairs on Ashley Phosphate and Ladson roads, which turned half the metro area into L.A. in late January.
Yep, everyone is still mad about that.
City Councilman Ron Brinson and Mayor Keith Summey have diplomatically tried to talk to Norfolk Southern and CSX about this problem, but they haven’t gotten far.
“The city completely understands the need for upgrades and repairs,” Summey says. “What we do not understand is their unwillingness to do the work in the evening. Road work is done in the evenings to help the communities out of respect. While it would create more effort on their part, it would serve as a demonstration of respect for the citizens and the city.”
He’s absolutely right. However, the railroads have demonstrated almost exactly the opposite sentiment. They have informed the city that they work 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. … Monday through Thursday.
In other words, we aren’t inconveniencing our employees — or paying overtime.
As an aside: Did those SCE&G guys buy the railroads?
Now, railroads do important work, handle a lot of South Carolina commerce, and business at the port is booming. Which is what this is all about.
So, sometimes the trains can’t help but get backed up for a while, or roll through town when there’s congestion. Especially since it rarely isn’t congested around here.
But they could at least make an effort. Or, the state could try and make them. Which is where we are now.
North Charleston state Rep. Chris Murphy has filed legislation that would require railroads to notify any city or government jurisdiction at least 72 hours before making any track repairs that will affect traffic.
And — here’s the kick in the caboose — it would outlaw all such work between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The General Assembly will debate this idea later in March, and Murphy fully expects the railroads to blow their stacks and start screaming “federal pre-emption.”
In other words, they answer to the feds … and no one else. If that messes up your commute, well, sorry.
Which is the message North Charleston routinely gets every time this comes up.
Murphy says that’s not only wrong, it’s terribly disrespectful to all those people stuck between Ashley Phosphate and Ladson roads when the railroad was tearing up both at the same time earlier this winter.
It’s also not the way other federal transportation repairs seem to work.
“Look at the interstates,” Murphy says. “They work on the interstates at night, when traffic is at its lightest. Why can’t the railroads give us that same courtesy?”
That is perhaps the most common-sense solution proposed at the Statehouse in some time, and lawmakers would do well to pass it.
And if Norfolk Southern and CSX balk, well, too bad.
Because this is no way to run a railroad.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.