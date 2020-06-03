A guy on Twitter says he’s lost track of whether we’re under virus curfew or protest curfew.
Which sounds about right. Years from now, when 2020 finally ends, no one’s going to miss it — in part because these are such confusing times.
For instance: People continue to conflate protesters with rioters. Restaurants about to go broke because of the state lockdown finally reopen … only to be shut down by a countywide curfew after some marauding miscreants broke out their windows during a riot.
Folks who are mad that Charleston police didn’t arrest more demonstrators before some of them vandalized King Street Saturday night chose to display their outrage on Monday … by demonstrating.
And some folks still haven’t learned that free speech occasionally comes with a high price.
In the past week, as people across the country marched to protest another tragedy in which police killed an unarmed black man, at least four people in South Carolina have been fired — and at least three students were kicked out of schools — for posting racist bile on social media.
A couple of others are under investigation for offensive comments at The Citadel and College of Charleston.
Just last week, the nation watched a New York woman lose her job (and her dog) for calling the police on a middle-age African American birdwatcher. She claimed, video evidence to the contrary, that he was threatening her life in Central Park.
The widely publicized consequences of her actions didn’t stop a court clerk in Darlington from suggesting on Facebook that people protesting the death of George Floyd should be shot, locked up and have their food stamps confiscated. Unsurprisingly, she was fired.
A bus driver for a Richland County school district was let go after suggesting online that demonstrators should be shot (the ones who want justice, not the ones from last month who demanded haircuts). Some parents understandably complained to school officials that they didn’t want their children in the care of such a man.
Greenville-based Prisma Health announced it has terminated an employee for inappropriate online comments. They didn’t outline the offense, but hinted at it by adding “diversity is part of our culture.”
And a woman who worked at Lexington Medical Center just flat-out dropped the n-word on Facebook, and she was gone with the wind.
Meanwhile, USC, a private school in Columbia and Bishop England here in Charleston have kicked out students who made hateful statements online.
No doubt these people feel they’ve been wronged. After all, the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech to its citizens. But free speech can also carry consequences.
That’s spelled out in South Carolina’s euphemistically named “right to work” law. Employers can dismiss anyone who makes inappropriate comments that reflect poorly on their businesses. And schools have a right to socially distance themselves from students who take socially unacceptable stands.
The quick, decisive action from these government agencies, schools and private businesses should offer a clue to the clueless that they are decidedly out of step with the times and polite society. In other words, it’s not their face that’s showing on Facebook.
Now, unfortunately, these public shamings might make them unemployable … or even force them onto “food stamps.” So perhaps they should rethink what led them to this, and it’s not the people they think are so different from themselves.
A lot of bad people have been dividing this country for decades, even before 2020 began. They’ve persuaded some Americans to hate people with politics or skin colors that differ slightly from their own by perpetuating stereotypes and sometimes just lying. And it’s all coming to a head in this long, interminable, insufferable year.
Fact is, it is entirely possible to be enraged that rioters looted and vandalized downtown businesses Saturday night and be outraged that another unarmed black man was killed by police. Those are not mutually exclusive ideas. In fact, that’s how everyone should feel.
Because even when we are stuck in our homes due to a pandemic, civil unrest — or murder hornets — we’re really all in this together.