So, about 100 folks showed up at the North Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday to protest a stay-at-home order … by not staying home.
In Michigan, motorists waving Trump flags blocked the roads in front of the Statehouse — and a hospital. And in Ohio, extras from a George Romero film pummeled the Statehouse door in a fit of rage.
A couple of people have hinted similar demonstrations are planned for South Carolina today. That would be a really bad idea.
State and federal officials are working to reopen the country sooner rather than later, but it must be dictated by the coronavirus’ spread and our ability to test for it. Otherwise, it would be an unmitigated disaster.
The impatience here was completely predictable. People are anxious and out of work, there are hints this isolation will continue into May, and some folks buy online conspiracy theories because they were initially told this was just media hype.
In Raleigh, protesters held signs that said, “If you’re sick or afraid, stay at home.” One woman was arrested for violating an executive order on social distancing, while another told local TV stations this is a hoax, the hospitals are empty and nobody’s dying of COVID-19.
Yeah, there’s a lot of crazy going around. It’s nearly as infectious as the coronavirus.
You can hear the same thing here from people who haven’t been inside a hospital, but have noticed a lack of activity outside of MUSC. Which is exactly what you’d expect when doctors and nurses are keeping everyone away from infected patients.
Because … pandemic.
There’s a lot of hand-wringing about constitutional rights, too, and safeguarding civil liberties is a valid concern. But we haven’t hit police-state status yet, not when people are lined up to the road outside Costco.
This is about common sense, or its stunning absence. Because, for all the arguments about civil rights, many of these people generally fall into one of two camps:
• Those who don’t realize how dangerous and communicable this virus is, or understand that staying home is the only way to stop the spread and not overwhelm hospitals.
• Those who don’t care.
The new line from the “pro-life” crowd is that a few thousand lives aren’t worth the ongoing damage to the economy. Indiana Congressman Trey Hollingsworth said this week the lesser of two evils is to just let some people die. Last month, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, as a senior citizen, he’s willing to risk his life to maintain America for the children.
Great. You first.
What these selfish knuckleheads don’t understand is this isn’t all about them (wonder where they get that?). They gripe about closed beaches and boat landings, argue they’re smart enough to make good choices ... yet behave like drunken spring breakers.
Here’s what they don’t get: If they want to swim in the ocean and risk shark attack, fine. But this is the equivalent of letting the sharks loose on everyone else. Because people can spread the virus even if they don’t have symptoms.
Between chants of “lock her up,” Michigan protesters told reporters that 30,000 people dying is bad, but it’s government overreach to stop them from getting their roots colored at the salon. They made these brilliant declarations while crowded together, not wearing masks, risking infection.
“We know that this demonstration is going to come at a cost to people’s health,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The sad irony here is that the protest ... may have just created a need to lengthen it, which is something we’re trying to avoid at all costs.”
So don’t get any bright ideas, South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster bases his decisions on recommendations from health officials, and he won’t endanger lives prematurely.
If it was simply a matter of Darwinism, such drastic measures might have been avoided. But without stay-at-home orders, the United States wouldn’t have 640,000 cases of COVID-19 and 28,000 deaths … we’d have exponentially more of both.
Some people either don’t get that, or don’t care.
On one level, the frustration is understandable. The pandemic threatens livelihoods and has put a dent in many 401(k)s. And nobody’s rooting for a recession.
But if we shrug off health officials’ warnings, as these geniuses suggest, we’ll just be back under lockdown within months ... and the economy will continue to crater.
All that will change is the body count.