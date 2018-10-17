Hicks column: Power, porn and fried chicken all part of Charleston school politics
Kevin Hollinshead doesn’t believe an outside investigation is going to shed light on a lingering case of child porn at a North Charleston school.
“I pray it is,” the Charleston County School Board member says. “Citizens just want to know the truth.”
He’s referring to the 2014 case where district employees found pornography on the computer of a Dunston Elementary School employee.
After a brief suspension, Marvin Gethers was allowed to remain on the job two more years.
Hollinshead says the district is responsible for criminal negligence and wants the State Law Enforcement Division or the attorney general to take over. But some school board colleagues say he’s using the tragedy for election-year politics and primarily is upset that the district didn’t hire one of the firms he suggested to investigate.
And in retaliation, he went too far in his criticism of a private attorney hired to look into the case.
See for yourself.
“We’ve got an African-American lawyer who ... can’t even tell you where Montague Avenue is across the railroad tracks in Liberty Hill, or where Dunston is,” Hollinshead said on Quintin’s Close-Ups, a popular local YouTube show. “He don’t know the area, don’t think in our area. I don’t think (he) eats fried chicken.”
Sorry, but when the fried chicken jokes come out, it’s gone too far.
Count to 5
Last week, the school board apologized to the lawyer for Hollinshead’s comments.
“We want to make it clear that his derogatory comments do not reflect the views of the majority of the board and would like to offer a sincere apology,” the letter signed by Chairwoman Kate Darby read.
The vote was 6-0. Hollinshead wasn’t at the meeting, and doesn’t think it’s appropriate the letter was approved in his absence. And he doesn’t concur with the sentiment.
“I’m not regretting anything,” he says. “The district has a long history of spinning it the way they want to spin it.”
Hollinshead wanted law firms that don’t normally work with the district to investigate, attorneys who he says know the area better. One is local, the other in Columbia. Other board members say he simply wanted greater sway over the review.
This is school board politics these days. Everything is about control, and a board charged with setting policy for more than 50,000 kids is still hung up on counting to five — the number of votes it takes to oust a superintendent.
“We don’t work together as a team,” Hollinshead says. “And we run through superintendents faster than some people change underwear.”
He has a point there.
The Charleston County School Board has shifting factions, but Hollinshead is usually in the minority. He often complains North Charleston schools don’t get their fair share, prompting other board members to produce reports that show per-pupil spending is much higher at those schools than, say, Wando High.
Some of this is territorial, but much of it is about race. Which means dragging more inflammatory racial statements into the mix was as calming as adding gas and a match.
End game?
The sad thing is, most board members don’t disagree on the Dunston case.
They all think it’s horrible, and predict the district will come out of this investigation damaged and culpable — although most of the employees involved are now gone.
In January 2014, Gethers was suspended from his job as a student concern specialist at Dunston. But someone let him come back to work while North Charleston police did a forensic analysis of the computer.
That took more than a year, during which time two children claim the man molested them. But the case was never resolved. Gethers died of heart failure in 2017.
Now, state legislators and parents are raising Cain and the case figures to play into the November school board elections. Hollinshead is backing candidates who, other board members believe, would go along with firing Gerrita Postlewait. Who, incidentally, didn’t take the superintendent’s job until well after the trouble at Dunston began.
Of course, this is about more than one potential predator or even the superintendent. It’s about how the school district is going to be run.
Serious issues about education shouldn’t be mired in politics, but they are. That’s how it works on the school board, always counting to five. That’s just how it is.
But one thing’s for sure: The only fried chicken the school board needs to ever talk about is on the lunchroom menu.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
