6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist images

A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" by Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" because of insensitive and racist imagery. Steven Senne/AP

 Steven Senne

And now, a soon-to-be canceled lamentation of cancel culture and that cat in the hat ...

One fool, two fools

Let’s rename the schools. Cool?

***

Oh, what a joy to be so woke

To know for certain what is broke.

Green Eggs and Ham was not so bold

It only shamed poor household mold.

***

The Rebels were bad, Calhoun was worse

So off with him and his bigoted horse.

There’s little doubt these guys offend

There’s few of their actions we can defend.

***

So, if we just nix them

Completely deep-six them

The culture warriors can pretend

That this country’s on the mend.

***

One fascist, two fascists

Red fascists, blue fascists.

We ran out of racists, and that was fine

But why stop there, there is no line!

We’re going after Strom, and now it’s Fritz

But wait — wasn’t he an activist?

***

Yes, while the right fawns over its frauds

The left forms circular firing squads.

The world is askew

Moderates are few.

What’s a sane person supposed to do?

***

Once we’ve cleared the villains out

We must find more to shout about.

Any infraction, big or small

Is excuse enough to cancel all.

Look at the past through today's lens

It’s easy to see — everyone offends!

***

Lincoln may have freed the enslaved

But he didn’t ensure the Indians were saved.

So he must go … go, go away.

Tough luck, Abe.

That’s just how it is today.

***

Bill wrote a play, The Taming of the Shrew

Bill that’s hurtful, that will not do.

Without his words, our English is lacking

But nevertheless, send Shakespeare packing!

***

Mark used a word we cannot say

So he too will have to go away.

It doesn’t matter what Twain meant

Who cares about context or intent.

Oh, he skewered original sin?

That’s so nice — now off to the dustbin!

***

Have they come for Dr. Seuss?

Are the lefties on the loose?

Give us a break,

This news is fake.

No one’s fit him for a shank

The Grinch is simply making bank.

***

This is great, it’s so much fun

Find one flaw, one and done.

What a gas it is to judge,

To have these morals that do not budge.

Let’s gauge past actors by today

It provides more targets yet to slay!

***

Even when it hurts our cause

We do not dare to stop or pause.

Far left, far right

We’re all uptight.

Everyone is in our sights.

***

If we don’t like history, let’s delete it.

If we don’t know it, we can’t repeat it.

Both sides do this, that much is true

And one of these days, they’ll come for you.

