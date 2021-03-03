A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" by Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" because of insensitive and racist imagery. Steven Senne/AP