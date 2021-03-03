And now, a soon-to-be canceled lamentation of cancel culture and that cat in the hat ...
One fool, two fools
Let’s rename the schools. Cool?
***
Oh, what a joy to be so woke
To know for certain what is broke.
Green Eggs and Ham was not so bold
It only shamed poor household mold.
***
The Rebels were bad, Calhoun was worse
So off with him and his bigoted horse.
There’s little doubt these guys offend
There’s few of their actions we can defend.
***
So, if we just nix them
Completely deep-six them
The culture warriors can pretend
That this country’s on the mend.
***
One fascist, two fascists
Red fascists, blue fascists.
We ran out of racists, and that was fine
But why stop there, there is no line!
We’re going after Strom, and now it’s Fritz
But wait — wasn’t he an activist?
***
Yes, while the right fawns over its frauds
The left forms circular firing squads.
The world is askew
Moderates are few.
What’s a sane person supposed to do?
***
Once we’ve cleared the villains out
We must find more to shout about.
Any infraction, big or small
Is excuse enough to cancel all.
Look at the past through today's lens
It’s easy to see — everyone offends!
***
Lincoln may have freed the enslaved
But he didn’t ensure the Indians were saved.
So he must go … go, go away.
Tough luck, Abe.
That’s just how it is today.
***
Bill wrote a play, The Taming of the Shrew
Bill that’s hurtful, that will not do.
Without his words, our English is lacking
But nevertheless, send Shakespeare packing!
***
Mark used a word we cannot say
So he too will have to go away.
It doesn’t matter what Twain meant
Who cares about context or intent.
Oh, he skewered original sin?
That’s so nice — now off to the dustbin!
***
Have they come for Dr. Seuss?
Are the lefties on the loose?
Give us a break,
This news is fake.
No one’s fit him for a shank
The Grinch is simply making bank.
***
This is great, it’s so much fun
Find one flaw, one and done.
What a gas it is to judge,
To have these morals that do not budge.
Let’s gauge past actors by today
It provides more targets yet to slay!
***
Even when it hurts our cause
We do not dare to stop or pause.
Far left, far right
We’re all uptight.
Everyone is in our sights.
***
If we don’t like history, let’s delete it.
If we don’t know it, we can’t repeat it.
Both sides do this, that much is true
And one of these days, they’ll come for you.