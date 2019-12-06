Anyone who thinks libraries are obsolete needs to check out the new Baxter-Patrick James Island Library.

On a midweek afternoon just a month after it opened, the South Grimball Road branch of the Charleston County Public Library looks like an artist’s rendering come to life.

There are folks surfing the internet on the public computers, a group of preschoolers fiddling with a kitchen play set in the children’s room, a couple of women working on laptops in the study area and a man drawing on a poster board in the library’s “Creative Studio.”

They’re setting up for a taste-testing in one of the community rooms and, later on, folks from the South Carolina Federal Credit Union will be in to host a workshop on holiday budgeting. A class on Microsoft Office and Excel in the learning lab is scheduled for the next day.

Of course, in the hour before the bus delivers middle-school students who will unwind with video games in the teen room, a few people also wander in and actually borrow books.

But Baxter-Patrick library is more than just a repository for printed material. It’s a community gathering place, a center for education and entertainment — and a James Island history museum.

“Part of the job of a librarian is to connect people to information,” says Amy Adams, the assistant branch manager at Baxter-Patrick. “That can mean food literacy or digital literacy.”

She’s absolutely right. This is the future of libraries, and what they’ve had to become to survive in a world where reading is a tragically less-than-common habit. And Charleston County has delivered.

Baxter-Patrick is the second of five new branch libraries the county is opening (in addition to renovating 13 others) as a result of a $108 million bond referendum. Voters overwhelmingly approved the proposal in 2014.

A library proposal passed by a similar margin in Dorchester County just last month. People still love libraries, and these days they have even more reason to do so. There aren’t many other places where you can convert VHS tapes to CD, learn embroidery or check out a telescope for stargazing along with the last "Star Wars" movie.

The Baxter-Patrick branch isn’t as large as the new Mount Pleasant library next to Wando’s campus, but it is 20,000 square feet, which makes it about three times the size of the old branch on Camp Road — and 100 times better. It’s a light, airy, inviting place where Adams promises no one will “shush” you.

Because this isn’t your grandparents’ library.

Some James Islanders were upset the county moved their library, mainly because it’s 3 miles farther out, next to James Island Elementary. That's understandable. A lot of folks had become accustomed to walking to their neighborhood library.

But Baxter-Patrick, surrounded by houses in one of the island’s quieter, more rural neighborhoods, is now giving a lot of other people that opportunity.

And James Island is adjusting. The staff says they’ve seen a lot of new faces, but also a lot of regulars from Camp Road. Even the ones who aren’t happy with the commute have to admit this library is a big improvement.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Baxter-Patrick, which is named for two renowned James Island educators, is its focus on the area’s rich history. Museum-quality signs lead visitors from the front door to nearby Evergreen Cemetery, where enslaved African Americans from Grimball Plantation were laid to rest 200 years ago.

Those signs also tell the stories of Native Americans who lived on the island 4,500 years ago; the settlers who followed just months after the first Europeans arrived at what is now Charles Towne Landing; the plantations that flourished in the early 19th century; the island’s important Civil War history.

In displays throughout the building, the library tells the story of Baxter-Patrick Elementary School, the legendary Mosquito Beach and the founding of the Riverland Terrace neighborhood.

Baxter-Patrick is not only a better library for James Island, it is a nod to the area's history. More importantly, it's the only proof anyone needs that a smartphone is not a replacement for a good library.