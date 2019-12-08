It's no surprise South Carolina magistrates aren’t required to have any more legal proficiency than someone who occasionally watches Judge Judy.

As we’ve seen time and again, many members of the state Legislature have little regard for nagging details like “qualifications” or “expertise.”

The Post and Courier and ProPublica recently reported that more than 200 of the state’s 319 magistrates do not have a law degree. Which is only slightly less reckless than allowing doctors to practice without an actual medical license.

Some state lawmakers, even those who are otherwise relatively sane, say an extensive knowledge of the law isn’t a requirement for a good judge. Perhaps they’re projecting.

These, after all, are the folks who:

Don’t mandate that members of the Public Service Commission — which sets utility rates — know the first thing about electricity, telecommunications or waterworks.

Have long ignored corrections officials, who for years warned that South Carolina prisons were dangerously underfunded and understaffed. Which ultimately led to the most deadly prison riot in a quarter-century at Lee Correctional Institution.

Continue to draft abortion laws that health care professionals say “do not reflect medical accuracy or clinical understanding.” Who would have thought that some of these guys know nothing about human biology or reproductive health?

Which is going to the get the state sued; but then, that’s the point. Because this is all just politics.

Of course, those same politics are behind the state’s, ahem, modest requirements for magistrates. Why, it wasn’t too long ago that magistrates weren’t required to even hold a college degree.

Now they only have to pass a basic competency test that asks such perplexing multiple-choice questions as “What is the smallest number?”

That would be mildly amusing if some magistrates hadn’t had to take such a test more than once to pass.

The people who defend this system say the state can’t afford to put stringent requirements on magistrates, lest the judicial system grind to a halt. Magistrates handle more than 800,000 cases per year.

That is a huge workload and, yes, the majority of magistrates do a fine job. But in a state with more than 16,000 lawyers, you’d think the Legislature could find 319 — less than 2 percent — who’d take a steady paycheck from the bench.

But if lawmakers did that, then they couldn’t give those jobs to donors, political party hacks and their buddies. Like former state Rep. Mike Pitts.

As Joseph Cranney reports, Pitts was appointed to an Upstate magistrate post in a county with a sizable population of minorities ... even though he has made derogatory remarks about African Americans and Latinos on social media.

But perhaps lawmakers felt they owed Pitts after cutting the ripcord on his golden parachute.

See, about the time Pitts decided to retire from the Legislature, he applied to be director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank … just a year after sponsoring legislation to abolish the critically important land management agency as a wasteful government entity.

After he applied for the job, a budget committee he sat on attempted to raise the Conservation Bank’s budget and add more staff. Pitts prudently abstained from that vote but later fought a bill to prohibit former legislators from taking the job within a year of leaving public office.

Eventually, Pitts withdrew from consideration for the job, citing health problems that had affected his “cognitive skills.”

Which apparently made him a perfect candidate for magistrate.

Yes, that’s outrageous. But it’s not meant to cast aspersions on all lawmakers. There are some smart, well-intentioned people serving in the South Carolina General Assembly — many of them from right here in the Lowcountry.

But majority rules, and sometimes “majority” translates to “lowest common denominator.”

Some of our better lawmakers are trying to change the requirements to sit on the PSC, and a few say perhaps magistrates should have more than a passing knowledge of state law.

Maybe they’ll change those things, but they likely will still deem medical marijuana a danger to the state and claim that lax gun laws aren’t. Even though experts routinely tell them the opposite.

Trouble is, our Legislature isn’t driven by expertise or common sense.