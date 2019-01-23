When John Tecklenburg speaks these days, it sometimes sounds like he’s giving a dramatic reading of "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner."
Water, water, everywhere.
The mayor’s State of the City address on Tuesday was a prime-time example. The speech is typically a progress report, a litany of ongoing projects and initiatives, an opportunity to unveil new ideas.
But Tecklenburg devoted the entire address to flooding. Specifically, Charleston’s efforts to stop it.
That’s one way to make City Hall’s priorities clear.
And that’s good, because there is no greater crisis in Charleston these days — save for perhaps traffic and affordable housing.
There is little doubt the mayor has done his homework. At a Rotary Club meeting last week, he sounded like a stormwater drainage engineer — reciting arcane facts about check valves, pumping capacity and Army Corps of Engineers risk management studies.
He’s got this down so well the mayor delivered his State of the City without a script.
You tend to learn these things when your city floods even on sunny days.
Charleston has big plans to stay above water, and they come with an even bigger price tag. But we can’t expect miracles overnight.
As Tecklenburg outlines, fixing flooding is complex, laborious and expensive.
And Mother Nature keeps moving the goalposts.
The floodgates opened
Charleston has always had problems with flooding. And in some ways, we dug our own wading pool.
“Half the peninsula we know was originally creek beds or marshland,” Tecklenburg says.
Yes, our ancestors had a bad habit of collecting fill to create more land. The City Market used to be a stream, Murray Boulevard was marsh and the state built the Crosstown in a creek bed.
It’s no coincidence those are hot spots for chronic flooding.
Development hasn’t helped, robbing the city of places where the ground could absorb runoff. But this only became a crisis recently.
In the 1960s and ‘70s, Charleston saw tidal flooding an average of four times a year. Now it’s nearly a weekly occurrence. That’s largely a result of climate change and sea level rise. And who saw that coming?
Well, besides Al Gore.
The city has gotten grief for not being prepared, but that’s a bit of armchair quarterbacking. In the past few years, Charleston has reacted as quickly as financially possible and accelerated plans begun in the 1980s.
There have been a few bright spots. A massive underground tunnel system has quelled flooding in the Market, and will make more of a difference when all the storm drains are connected to the main shaft.
And those check valves get good reviews from residents. They allow drainage but prevent rising tides from flowing back into the system — and the streets. There are 20 in place so far, and they help tremendously.
But more dramatic change is going to cost a big chunk of change that, as yet, we don’t have.
The new normal
Alleviating flooding around Church Creek will cost at least $50 million.
Raising the Low Battery wall by 2½ feet could take $60 million or more.
Another tunnel system under the hospital district, like the one under construction beneath the Crosstown, will cost three or four times as much.
Add all that up, and pretty soon we’re talking about real money. And the city only has so much, the vast majority of which goes to fire, police and garbage pickup.
“There’s not one funding source that will pay for everything,” Tecklenburg says. “We’ve got to look under every rock.”
That includes getting state permission to divert some tourism money to these projects, and persuading the Army Corps of Engineers to sign off on the plans — a necessary first step to secure federal funding.
It means higher stormwater fees.
Meanwhile, the city is denying permits to developments with outdated drainage plans, buying up homes where they never should have been built, and relaxing standards for raising historic homes.
That’s a lot of work, and it has to be done in a certain order. Raise the Low Battery before the needed drainage is in place, and we become New Orleans during Katrina.
The city has myriad plans for what Tecklenburg calls “the new normal,” but we won’t see this change instantaneously. There's no predicting how the environment might force us to switch gears. But it's a safe bet the price of all this will continue to rise with the tides.
That's just the cost of living with water, water, everywhere.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.