Hicks column: Locals help ensure GOP Black History Month banquet becomes tradition
Some Charleston Republicans feared their Black History Month Celebration was doomed when Ben Carson dropped out.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary, who was to be the keynote speaker at this Friday’s banquet, sent his regrets last week — scheduling problems, he said.
A few considered this an embarrassing bit of bad luck, perhaps reason enough to cancel the entire event. After all, some people bought tickets to the black-tie-optional dinner just to see Carson.
But party Chairman Larry Kobrovsky was determined to soldier on, even without a headliner. Which was exactly the right call.
The idea behind the banquet, which Kobrovsky started just last year, is to honor local African-Americans for commendable community service — and give the GOP faithful a chance to hear stories they might not otherwise.
It is important in these polarizing times for people to venture beyond their echo chambers, learn a bit about their neighbors.
Fortunately, Kobrovsky is not the only one who recognizes the importance of this. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and the Rev. Eric Manning, senior pastor at Emanuel AME, see the potential here.
Which is why they’re now speaking at Friday’s banquet.
Different perspectives
The banquet is more than simple party outreach — it’s about learning to live together, debunking stereotypes, finding common ground.
Yes, some Republicans initially weren't thrilled with the idea of a Black History Month Celebration and saw Carson’s cancellation as an excuse to drop the whole thing.
That probably has something to do with the fact that GOP candidates routinely win less than 10 percent of African-American votes. It’s been that way, for the most part, since 1964.
Thing is, that doesn’t make the two sides enemies. No matter what you see on social media.
Many black voters are conservative at heart. They are more religious and devoted to family values than, say, the current occupant of the Oval Office. But they rarely vote GOP, the self-proclaimed arbiters of such values.
Sen. Scott addressed this disconnect recently, just after Iowa congressman Steve King publicly asked when “white supremacist” became an offensive term.
“Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism,” Scott wrote. “It is because of our silence when things like this are said.”
The senator is absolutely right. When there are two groups, and one of them advocates white supremacy, you can’t deem both sides good and expect to attract many black voters.
The banquet is now an opportunity for Scott, perhaps the most popular politician in South Carolina, to explain this from a decidedly local point of view.
And all politics are local.
A tradition
What we have in this country is a failure to communicate.
Some people can’t see beyond their own life experiences, don’t understand what others go through. Kobrovsky sees this banquet as a step to bridge that gap.
The Rev. Manning can explain the dangers of normalizing bigotry. It has cost his congregation, and this city, dearly, and that is a lesson for everyone.
People also need to understand that ultimately we’re all in the same boat. That more unites us than divides us. Except on cable news.
So Friday, the Charleston County GOP will honor Ken Battle, chairman of the state Commission for Minority Affairs; Probate Judge Tamara Curry; school board Chairman Eric Mack; former state Rep. Samuel Rivers; and Art Gilliard, director of Art Forms & Theatre Concepts.
Their stories are inspiring, American ... and local. Which is exactly what Kobrovsky originally envisioned.
The banquet won't feature a member of the president’s Cabinet, but it will focus on a slate of speakers and honorees who share this city. It is a strong statement that the banquet should become local tradition.
And, all apologies to Dr. Carson, that may have been the best thing that could’ve happened.
