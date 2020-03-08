SULLIVAN’S ISLAND — It’s early evening at Dunleavy’s, and the locals are swigging PBR and eating popcorn as the “Pina Colada” song plays in the background.

Just another mellow, overcast day in paradise ... save for all the talk of politics and paid parking.

Phil Yuchmow, a regular from just across the bridge, is outside on his cellphone ranting about it. “It’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard.”

Yuchmow holds a bumper sticker that looks like the banner hanging over his head: NO PAID PARKING.

Bill Dunleavy, longtime islander and owner of this legendary institution, raised that sign more than a week ago when he heard the town might start charging folks to park. Everybody drives by the pub, so word spread fast.

A company out of Atlanta made the pitch to install payment kiosks and supply personnel to make sure no one parks anywhere on Sullivan’s — even in front of residences — without the town, and the company, getting a cut.

“I would have to get passes for my family if they come out to visit,” Dunleavy says while sitting in his bar. “That’s like a gated community, and I didn’t buy into a gated community. I haven’t talked to anyone who supports this.”

Dunleavy polled shopkeepers and restaurant owners along the island’s commercial strip, and they all think it’s a horrible idea. As he lists negative effects, one regular on his way out the door shakes his head.

“Paid parking? That’s like New Jersey.”

Pretty much. At a special Town Council meeting on Monday, residents turned out to protest. They argued this would destroy the island’s character, create a hardship for beachgoers and hurt local businesses. After nearly a dozen people spoke, Mayor Pat O’Neil asked if anyone favored the concept.

Everyone laughed.

Locals say this idea was ginned up by new council members who see an untapped revenue stream. But officials who support this, they say, should also be prepared to pay come the next election. They’ll be voted out of office.

The mayor agreed to look at the study but hasn’t committed to the idea.

“Not everybody is in a position to shell out money to go to the beach,” he says. “The people who spoke the other night said this was a quality of life issue; that it has a bit of an exclusivity feel.”

O’Neil says the town couldn’t charge for parking without substantial infrastructure improvements and Department of Transportation approval. Four years ago the DOT limited parking to one side of each street, a welcome safety improvement that nevertheless cost the island about 1,600 parking places.

As such, spaces are relatively scarce — and Dunleavy says about 90 percent of local restaurant customers come from off-island. Nowadays, if one of them has a beer too many, they’ll Uber home. But that’ll stop if they return to find $50 tickets on their windshields.

Some people might decide it’s not worth the trip.

“There are 100 places on the way out here where parking is free. Last Friday, I had 60 people in here, and four of them were islanders,” Dunleavy says. “If those people don’t come to town, it hurts my business. My revenue goes down, and the town’s revenue goes down.”

Some locals say it’s not about the money. Tom Proctor’s roots here go back to 1949, and he knows this simply isn’t what Sullivan’s is all about.

“This is a residential island, peaceful and calm,” Proctor says. “We’re used to having people on the island, and it doesn’t bother us at all.”

Folks out here are used to consternation, too. A decade ago, locals were divided over the new elementary school admitting off-island students. An ongoing fight over the fate of the island’s maritime forest recently led to significant turnover on Town Council.

In the ’50s, Proctor‘s father fell out with his best friend over plans to build the lighthouse. They never spoke again.

But this time, he says, there’s not much dissension. So why even bother?

“Why are they going through with a study if no one wants it?”

That’s a good question, and the folks at Dunleavy’s would buy you a beer for a good answer. So come out and commiserate — the parking’s free.

For now.