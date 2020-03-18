In the movies, mayors are often the bad guys.
Take "Jaws," for example. When Chief Brody discovered that a gigantic Great White was chowing down on locals and tourists alike, he tried to warn the public and shut down the beaches.
Instead, the mayor shut him down.
“Amity is a summer town,” he said. “We need summer dollars.”
So a few more people got eaten before anyone took the crisis seriously. That’s politics for you.
But turns out the callous mayor is just another clichéd trope — at least based on what the Lowcountry has seen during this mind-boggling coronavirus pandemic. Our mayors, and many of their counterparts around this state, have forced South Carolina to face the reality of a global health crisis perhaps more quickly than they wanted to. For instance:
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey shut down his city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade well before that was a popular position.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, doing his best Chief Brody, warned the State Ports Authority of danger from the sea — and urged them to bar cruise ship traffic in and out of the city.
He made about as much headway as Brody.
And on Sunday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie pointed out the lunacy of social distancing while allowing public schools — the most social of all our institutions — to remain open.
A few hours later, Gov. Henry McMaster announced schools would close for the rest of the month. Those school plans were probably already underway, but the point is Haynie was ahead of the curve … and saying what state and federal politicians sometimes would not.
As local officials have done throughout this mess.
It was only a couple of weeks ago that President Donald Trump said the country had the coronavirus outbreak under control, just a few cases. During an appearance in North Charleston 19 days ago, he said any suggestion of unpreparedness was a Democratic hoax.
And it will probably only be a couple more weeks before he denies ever saying any such thing.
But he wasn’t alone. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has been slow to limit large gatherings or public events, apparently hesitant to wade into politically turbulent waters. There is, as in Amity, an economy at stake.
The governor even announced plans to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Greenville. Which was kind of like watching the mayor in "Jaws" order a family into the water just before giving that shameless TV interview.
We have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But as you see it’s a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time. Amity, as you know, means friendship.
Then, of course, things got bloody.
Or, in our case, grocery stores got cleaned out, our retirement accounts were devoured and toilet paper replaced the dollar as the official U.S. currency.
As states around the country shut down bars and restaurants, Lowcountry cities followed suit on Monday, limiting exposure as best they legally could without state support. On Tuesday afternoon, South Carolina caught up.
Folks should keep a scorecard of which local officials have shown themselves concerned with public safety, and those who didn’t give the politics of the pandemic a second thought.
Because not all South Carolina officials have distinguished themselves. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump struck a bipartisan deal for coronavirus aid to the states last week, four of our congressmen — Ralph Norman, Joe Wilson, Jeff Duncan and William Timmons — voted against it.
They made excuses about the impact on small businesses having to pay people not to work, which conveniently ignores the problem of forcing their constituents into murky water where a predator may or may not be lurking.
Come November, voters need to remember that some elected officials were concerned about their welfare … and some were only concerned with their own. Their lack of empathy is showing big time. Which can lead to terrible results, in art and real life.
You may remember that the mayor from "Jaws" was still the mayor in "Jaws II."
And look how that turned out for Amity.