Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran says his colleagues should bail out local small businesses, many of which may not survive our current madness.
They could certainly use some help, but the question is: Who’s going to bail out the city?
This pandemic has not only wrecked the economy, and mom and pop shops in particular, it’s doing significant damage to counties and municipalities — the small businesses of government. And they don’t have nearly as many ways to recover as most people think.
Just last week, North Charleston cut its operating budget for next year by $7 million and raised health insurance rates for employees to save another $1 million ... and hopefully avoid layoffs.
Charleston expects to take a hit that could top $40 million. For context, the city’s entire annual operating budget is about $238 million.
Charleston County and Mount Pleasant are both bracing for revenue projections that sink faster than the Hunley. And Congress generally has made allowances only to help local cities or counties with a population of more than 500,000.
Charleston County has about 411,000 residents.
To their credit, local governments haven’t laid off workers and are desperate not to do so, even if it puts them in a bind. That’s a noble goal, and neat trick, because they aren’t like the federal government — there are no nonessential employees like a deputy undersecretary of energy policy just sitting around North Charleston City Hall collecting a check.
Local government employees are the people who police our streets, put out our fires and pick up our trash. In the city of Charleston, those three services alone account for more than 60 percent of the budget.
But so far, Washington has been more amenable to helping Chuck E. Cheese than North Chuck. And that’s just not right.
This problem is not going away anytime soon, even if South Carolina does reopen the economy sometime in the next few weeks. As Gov. Henry McMaster’s Accelerate South Carolina committee noted Monday, just because restaurants reopen their doors, it doesn’t mean customers will return until and unless they feel safe.
That could be just as financially devastating as keeping the doors closed. And the cities and counties are in the same boat.
Charleston and many other Lowcountry governments rely on tourist-generated revenue for a not-incidental amount of their budgets. But just because a city is open for business, there’s no guarantee all those paying customers come back at once. And maybe they don’t for a year or more. The economic pain could linger for a long time.
States could conceivably funnel some CARES Act money to local governments, and some are. But South Carolina hasn’t so far because the Legislature hasn’t met. And the state has its own budgeting problems, so there are no guarantees.
Cities and counties need direct help, but Washington has ignored smaller cities. The Federal Reserve announced this week it would buy debt from cities with populations of more than 250,000 and counties with more than 500,000 residents.
In South Carolina, only Greenville County would qualify. The rest are out of luck, and that’s unfortunate. Because local governments don’t have the luxury of running a deficit.
You know, like Congress.
That was apparent when Sakran made his pitch for Charleston to help local businesses with loans a couple of weeks ago. As Mikaela Porter reported, Amy Wharton, the city’s chief financial officer, poured cold water on the idea immediately.
“Right now, the city has no funding to be able to contribute to this. As it stands right now, the lack of revenues the city is receiving, there is no extra funding we could use at this point.”
That is the sad reality. Congress needs to understand that ignoring the plight of hundreds of mid-size cities such as Charleston and North Charleston could leave a sizable portion of the nation’s population dangerously unprotected.
So saving local governments should be a priority or at least as important as bailing out, say, some hotel chain.