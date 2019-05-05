Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.