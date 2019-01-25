James Island is getting a brand new state-of-the-art library in September — and residents are thrilled.
Just kidding. This is James Island.
So, of course, some people have the vapors.
Folks are outraged because the county plans to shutter the old Camp Road library when the new one opens on Grimball Road. They want the old branch to remain open, too, and complain Charleston County Council members are ignoring their wishes.
Let’s get a few things straight here:
• This was all settled more than three years ago, and dredging it up doesn’t constitute a new crisis.
• If this is so important to the town of James Island — which recently demanded the county keep the Camp Road library open — then the town is free to fund it. The county didn’t budget for two libraries on the island.
• Finally, County Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt is not to blame for any of this — despite the social media hand-wringing. She just got elected, and has been trying to negotiate a compromise since before she was sworn in.
But it takes five votes to do anything on County Council.
And just about everyone else on council has had enough of James Island’s shameless panhandling.
The Camp Road library has been open for 40 years.
Some residents can walk to it, and kids routinely congregate there after school. Many consider it an island institution.
But it’s also woefully small, outdated and sits on a parcel that wouldn’t accommodate a larger library.
When voters approved via referendum the funding to build and renovate our libraries, Charleston County Public Library officials did, in fact, recommend building the Camp Road replacement on a nearby site. But the James Island Public Service District owned that land … and asked for nearly double its appraised value.
Residents instead suggested using the old Folly Road Bi-Lo, but county officials didn’t want to buy a strip mall when they had free land near James Island Elementary.
So council made the prudent financial decision, and people have been raising Cain ever since — because the new library is three whole miles from the old one.
Obviously, some of this is about neighborhood amenities and convenience. But some council members — black and white — see an underlying racial element. See, Grimball Road is a predominately African-American community, and they suspect some people just don’t want it to go there.
“We wanted to have a better library,” Councilwoman Anna Johnson says. “On Wadmalaw, there is no library. Johns Island only has one library. Most of those folks have to go farther than three miles.”
She has a point. Now other people will have a library within walking distance. Fair is fair.
To appease residents three years ago, County Council offered to renovate the old Camp Road library if there was leftover bond money. They never said the county would operate it. And maybe that’s led to some confusion.
But countywide library renovations won’t be finished until 2022, so Honeycutt persuaded her colleagues to lease the building to the town for $1 a year, giving them the option to continue library or educational services there. “I’m trying to give us an opportunity, and ask James Island to help me help you,” Honeycutt says.
That’s a fair solution, but don’t hold your breath. The town of James Island is like that friend who shows up every time you go out, but never picks up the check.
Unlike other municipalities, the town collects no taxes and provides almost no services. It’s basically a glorified homeowners association, always with its hand out.
Now, town officials are hinting around that maybe CCPL could just keep the branch open. Yeah, and maybe the PSD shouldn’t have tried to fleece the county.
This all boils down to the dysfunction that is James Island, a place with multiple levels of government set up solely to avoid Charleston city taxes.
The county ends up doing much of the heavy lifting for the island, so when residents ask for additional perks that other communities don’t get — all the while criticizing council members — some of them are bound to grumble about the “paper town.”
It’s understandable that people don’t want to lose their neighborhood library, but unfortunately that didn’t work out. And most people probably don’t understand the politics, or what county officials mean by a “paper town.”
Perhaps they should look it up come September — at the new county library on Grimball Road.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
