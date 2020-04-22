Despite recent public displays to the contrary, most people aren’t stupid.
They don’t want to crash the economy or play politics with a pandemic. And, because most have empathy, they don’t want other folks to die.
So they take all this seriously and, as much as self-quarantining stinks, they do it because the alternative very likely could be worse.
A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 71 percent of Americans — including 56 percent of Republicans — worry more about easing coronavirus restrictions too early than lifting them too late. And only 22 percent support these goofs protesting outside Statehouses, demanding the government give them liberty or give them death.
Which is really kinda asking for both.
Those poll numbers are reassuring to sane people, reminding them that they are not alone. But unfortunately, morons are in charge of the country.
We have been wagged around by a very vocal, misguided and manipulated minority for far too long, basing policy decisions on the easily influenced attitudes of low-information voters and Facebook fanatics. That’s what happened here this week.
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted some restrictions on businesses and beaches Tuesday, even though South Carolina hasn’t met medical benchmarks that suggest it is safe to do so. McMaster says he’d like to jump-start the economy and get some people back to work, that most residents have acted responsibly through this crisis.
And they mostly have, other than on the beaches.
Throughout this ordeal, the governor has been criticized from both sides — for not moving fast enough and for moving too fast. But he’s largely listened to science and avoided overt political calculation in his decisions. Unlike those loons in Florida and Georgia.
Conversely, this week’s decision from the governor had a lot to do with politics … but he had little choice.
As soon as President Trump started egging on protesters in blue states, toying with the health of American citizens for his scorched-earth politics, it put undue pressure on Republican governors to begin reopening their states sooner rather than later.
Because, of course, public health decisions should be based on the protests of some Karen in front of a Baskin-Robbins and not, you know, the fact-based recommendations of epidemiologists.
It’s beyond crazy that Captain Tweet is encouraging people who push their states to reopen even when they don’t meet White House standards for doing so. But that’s where we are.
McMaster was releasing a little pressure, even though it’s a gamble. Stores may reopen, but given the restrictions they’re under, few will put all their employees back to work. And most people won’t do a lot of shopping because they don’t want to risk catching the virus … or transmitting it to others.
Which even the asymptomatic can do. The only people who don’t get that are the ones who can’t pronounce multi-syllabic words.
National health officials warn that reopening too soon could lead to a new round of cases that prolongs the quarantine and really kills businesses … not to mention more people.
But that won’t stop the protests. As Jamie Lovegrove reports, a Friday rally is planned for the Statehouse in Columbia. Because … freedom.
It was inevitable folks would tire of this situation, because it’s stressful, scary and wrecking a lot of people’s livelihoods. And everybody wants to chill out at Chili’s. Completely understandable.
But for everyone’s sake, and the promise of a happy hour margarita and baby back ribs in the near future, we should ignore these protesters who are so easily nudged to hysteria by the machinations of billionaires and partisan fools.
And, make no mistake, that’s what is happening here.
Despite the snotty memes and funny signs, we didn’t get here because of media hype or false warnings from Democrats (all of which turned out to be accurate, natch). We got here because some officials ignored the advice of experts and downplayed this situation for too long.
Now we have conclusive evidence of what happens when morons are running the show, and it’s not good. So it’s time to start ignoring them and listening to the majority. Real patriotism is doing what’s good for the country. And these small bands of protesters aren’t thinking about the greater good.
All they’re really saying, in essence, is “give me a fudge sundae or give me death.”