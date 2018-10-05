There’s really nothing special about turning 17.
Well, other than how fondly it’s remembered by people turning 47.
Sure, you can finally buy a ticket to an R-rated movie ... but you still can’t buy a lottery ticket.
At 17, you can get into a lot of trouble — but you can’t get into the military without parental consent.
So it’s kind of ridiculous that South Carolina children are allowed to drop out of school without their parents’ permission at 17. When, by the way, they aren’t even legally old enough to move out of their parents’ house.
It’s a recipe for disaster, but luckily, that may be changing soon.
This week, state lawmakers returned to Columbia to review Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget vetoes. And during that brief assembly, state Rep. Wendell Gilliard heard from Republicans and Democrats alike that they still support his plan to raise South Carolina’s minimum dropout age to 18.
“It’s gaining more momentum,” Gilliard reports. “We need to try something innovative.”
The Charleston Democrat has been working on this for three years, picking up more support every year. Earlier this year, a version of his legislation actually passed the House unanimously. But it never made it to the Senate.
Expect that to change in 2019.
Life choices
About half the states in this country don’t allow people to ditch school without their parents’ approval until they’re 18.
But more than a dozen others still require compulsory education only until 16 — the age at which people can get a driver’s license and a job. And in decades past, that might have been fine.
Not anymore. Few people who drop out of school and get a job at 17 are likely to be thrilled with their prospects by the time they’re 27.
Mark Epstein, a retired guidance and career counselor who worked in Charleston County schools, says the modern economy is not built for dropouts. The jobs that help people get ahead are most often with companies — think Boeing, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz — that require more skill than someone without even a high school diploma.
And most of the kids Epstein dealt with were too young at 17 to be making such monumental life choices. He’s right.
Gilliard concedes that raising the dropout age is no magic bullet; intervention needs to happen earlier to keep kids motivated. But allowing them the option to quit early makes it too easy for students who feel frustrated or behind to simply drop out.
Changing that minimum age would give schools another year to work with students, Gilliard says, perhaps set them on a better path.
As it happens, Gilliard has an answer for that as well.
Go vo-tech
This is one of those rare bipartisan issues where everyone seems to be in accord.
The idea has even been endorsed by state Superintendent Molly Spearman — although she realizes that raising the age limit for compulsory education is no cure-all.
The real trick is to help students understand the relevance of their education and use it to put them on a career path. Ryan Brown with the state Department of Education says when students take three or more career and technology courses, their graduation rate rises to 92 percent.
The state average is around 83 percent.
Of course, not everyone wants to go into technology jobs. So Gilliard wants to put vocational education back into all schools, beginning in the sixth grade.
“That would be a shot in the arm in terms of readiness,” Gilliard says. “Teach these kids a skill they can use to get a job.”
That’s a pretty good idea, as well. There is no one size that fits all in education, and this country is facing a shortage of skilled craftsman.
It’s an odd combination of ideas that work well together. Allowing kids to drop out of school as soon as they can drive is an idea whose time has passed. Vocational education is an idea that fell out of fashion before its time.
Perhaps if the state offers students more opportunity, and a career path, fewer of them would think about dropping out.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.