Hicks column: Islanders wisely send Folly Gras good timers rolling ... permanently
The first arrests of Folly Gras 2019 came about 10:30 a.m., which was kind of impressive.
Since, technically, that was a half-hour before the festival even began.
Police officers saw a woman reportedly stumbling along a Folly Beach street, already gloriously — and incoherently — drunk. Because, hey, it’s never too early to get your party on.
But when the officers attempted to assist the distressed young lady, her belligerent buddies got up in their grill.
It went downhill pretty quick.
Before the day’s end, there were more than two-dozen arrests, 138 calls to the police, 34 municipal citations issued, two incidents involving guns — and a viral video of a woman drop-kicking a bouncer in the middle of Center Street ... knocking him out cold.
And, just like that, Folly Gras was down for the count.
Earlier this week — surprise — Folly Beach officials said never again to their pre-Mardi Gras festival, ending the annual tradition after 11 years. Cue the funeral dirge, of course. Some people immediately took to crying in their beer, blasting the city on social media and generally grousing that no one ever lets us have fun anymore.
That would be a perfectly understandable sentiment if Folly Gras actually resembled the island’s promotional video. The clip shows locals socializing and children cheering as a parade of people in gold and purple costumes toss beads to the soundtrack of a band playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
It’s a really nice scene, exactly what local merchants had in mind when they set up Folly Gras. The festival was intended to be a family-friendly party, a midwinter break in the off-season tourist doldrums. That’s how it all started, but somewhere along the way Folly Gras devolved into an episode of “Live PD.”
That’s what happens when locals are overrun by semi-pro sots in party buses who file onto the island and then duck into T-shirt shops, where they sometimes use the dressing rooms as bathrooms. Mind you, that’s only the people too modest to drop their drawers in someone’s front yard.
This year, as 11,000 people staggered up to the Edge of America, someone reported gunfire down a Folly side street. Later, someone else pulled a BB gun — which bore a striking resemblance to a 9 mm — inside the Sand Dollar. Which is a good way to get shot by a real gun.
And, let’s not forget the woman who punted that bouncer’s head with about 2,000 witnesses looking on.
This is why we can’t have nice things, and it’s why Folly Gras had to end.
Before someone tries to make this out as some derivation of “Footloose,” keep in mind that Folly residents are about the coolest folks around. Time was, you could actually sit on the beach out there and have a beer, and nobody messed with you. But then someone started importing riotous, drunken litterbugs and it ruined everyone’s good time. No more drinking on the beach. Thanks, knuckleheads.
Now history repeats itself, and there is no debate here. End it. Nobody wants 11,000 blind-drunk boobs peeing in their yards, brawling in their streets and generally making a mess.
Honestly, the shine had about worn off Folly Gras. Although the crowd seemed to grow each year, vendors were making less money and there aren’t enough cops in Charleston County to control that many alcohol-fueled lunatics.
For the past few years, most locals quietly retreated when the parade ended, because the only people who really enjoy drunk crowds are the drunks. “It was time for it to go away,” says Mayor Tim Goodwin. “Folly Beach is not Key West, and it’s not New Orleans. That’s not the family atmosphere we’ve been trying to promote these past eight years.”
That was the right call, and few people who live on the island gave it a second thought. So, no, they aren’t mourning the passing of Folly Gras. They say goodbye, good riddance and don’t let the door hit you in the bons temps.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.