There is no diplomatic way to put this:
Anyone who keeps a gun in their car, but doesn’t bother to lock it, is not a responsible gun owner.
They can call themselves “careless” or simply “forgetful,” but some people might prefer the term “accessory.”
Because a growing percentage of those unsecured guns end up in the hands of criminals.
Last year, 50 guns were stolen out of cars in Mount Pleasant. At least 37 of those cars were not locked at the time ... and at least one of those guns has already been used in a crime.
So Town Council is considering an ordinance that would require anyone who has a gun stolen to report it within two days — just so police know if a thief is potentially graduating to violent crime.
The odds of passing such a law are long, in part because some officials — and some cops — don’t particularly want to target victims of a crime.
That’s a fair point, even if leaving a gun within easy reach of thugs is arguably criminally negligent.
A couple of recent studies have speculated that irresponsible gun owners are actually contributing to a nationwide uptick in crime.
Need a for instance? Two years ago a gun was stolen from a car at a West Ashley apartment complex. Shortly after that, two teens were killed at the complex ... with that gun.
All over the country, but particularly in the South, thousands of guns are stolen each year — 1,000 in Atlanta, 600 in Nashville, Tenn. In Charleston last year, 185 guns were stolen from cars. Police Chief Luther Reynolds says virtually every one of those was unlocked.
“I’m pro Second Amendment and don’t have a problem with people having guns,” Reynolds says. “But it just boggles my mind that people leave guns in their cars.”
Yeah, you’d think people who take serious steps to protect themselves from criminals would realize that theft from cars is one of the most common crimes these days.
But apparently not. Instead, their carelessness casts a pall on responsible gun owners and, much worse, can end up getting people killed.
Charleston police have tried to raise awareness about the dangers, but the number of guns stolen from cars seems to increase every year.
Which is why the city has considered its own ordinance requiring residents to report these thefts.
If they don’t, and the gun is later recovered, they’d have to pay a fine to get it back.
The idea is to give folks an incentive to report stolen weapons.
Columbia passed a similar law last summer, along with ordinances to prohibit carrying firearms within 1,000 feet of a school and another allowing police to take guns from people who are considered an extreme risk under red flag laws.
That all sounds like simple common sense, but Attorney General Alan Wilson demanded Columbia repeal those ordinances. He said they violate state law — a determination he made after a complaint from Townville state Rep. Jonathon Hill.
Yes, a guy from a part of the state nowhere near Columbia, and where one child died and several others were wounded in a 2016 school shooting, was triggered by a law to help keep guns away from schools.
And who, by the way, works in a building where people are not allowed to carry guns.
Wilson technically has a point, as ludicrous as it is. State law prohibits municipalities from passing any law that regulates “the transfer, ownership, possession, carrying or transportation of firearms.”
So, if the state doesn’t consider making it easy for people to swipe guns a crime, no city or county can either.
For that reason, Mount Pleasant and Charleston may not even bother with even the most benign gun-theft policies.
Meanwhile, a town in Michigan has made it an actual crime to leave a gun in an unlocked car.
The first offense is a $350 fine, but subsequent offenses could lead to jail time.
Gun activists there say the law is “totally absolving the criminals” who steal firearms from cars.
No, it just puts some responsibility on people who are shockingly careless with deadly weapons ... and makes it easier for thugs to arm themselves.
But don’t worry, irresponsible gun owners. South Carolina long ago decided that stupidity isn’t a crime.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.