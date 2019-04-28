Jump in anytime, James Lewis.
Make a move, Marvin Wagner.
Raise your hand, Robert Mitchell.
Want to run for mayor? Might as well — everybody else is doing it.
The filing deadline for the 2019 Charleston mayor’s race is more than three months away, but already a full quarter of City Council is running. At this rate, City Hall insiders joke, there could be more candidates for mayor than Democrats running for president.
Last week, Mike Seekings became the third councilman to announce a mayoral campaign, following Harry Griffin and Gary White.
With veteran City Council members Keith Waring, Bill Moody and William Dudley Gregorie already endorsing White, a full half of council has come out against Mayor John Tecklenburg’s re-election.
You know what this means?
Yeah, City Council meetings are going to be even more of a circus for the next six months.
It’s no surprise Tecklenburg has drawn opposition. For years, local politicos have predicted any mayor who followed Joe Riley would be a one-termer, a transitional figurehead who couldn’t live up to the 40-year legend. That just invites challenge.
And it makes sense that the inevitable challenger would emerge from the ranks of City Council. But this is getting ridiculous.
White has strong backing and Seekings has always been considered mayoral material, but this uncoordinated free-for-all looks like a race for an open seat. And none of these campaigns are taking a few pertinent facts into account:
• Tecklenburg has $500,000 in his campaign account, 10 times as much as anyone else.
• The mayor's polling is solid, his favorable ratings only slightly south of Rileyville.
• His opponents are far from household names in West Ashley, where Charleston mayoral races are won or lost, and Tecklenburg lives.
None of that particularly adds up to a weak incumbent. And the city hasn’t exactly fallen apart in the past three years. Tecklenburg has actually kept the city on the same path Riley set years ago.
So, why is everyone so eager to run against him?
Most of these candidates have danced around variations on a theme: Charleston has no leadership, no plan to stop flooding, curb hotels or build affordable housing.
Those are good talking points but, unlike Charleston, they don’t hold water.
The city has very detailed plans to mitigate flooding. Unfortunately, it doesn't have the $2 billion to pay for those projects yet.
And Charleston recently invested $20 million in 800 units of affordable housing, which council members know; they voted for it. But it’s not unreasonable to want more.
As for hotels, well, that one’s kind of funny. The mayor has offered four proposals to slow or stop hotel proliferation — and council has rejected each one of them.
Ever get the feeling somebody just doesn’t like you?
That's the leadership thing. Talk to Tecklenburg’s critics, and they all say the same thing: He’s a nice man, but has no control over City Council. Riley, they note, would never bring anything to council without seven votes in his pocket.
Fair point, but you can only lead if people are willing to follow. And that's not an option, given the obvious opposition to Tecklenburg on council. Some of that is certainly an honest difference of opinion. But there's also some ego involved.
Four years ago people predicted that, under a new mayor, City Council would ditch all the comity and start acting like they had a substitute teacher. And that has happened.
Part of it is Nikki Haley syndrome. When she was elected governor, she had a rocky time with the Legislature because too many veterans felt like she’d jumped the line, hadn’t earned the position — and certainly didn’t know as much as they did.
There could be some of that going on at City Hall. Many council members see a future mayor when they look in the mirror, yet Tecklenburg cut in front of them.
Of course, you must enter to win. And that is apparently just what many members of City Council have decided to do.
But if too many join the fray, all they're going to do is form a circular firing squad.