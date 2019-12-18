Nikki Haley doesn’t care whether you approve of her remarks about the Confederate flag.

Because she wasn’t talking to you.

Our former governor recently caught grief for claiming, in an interview with Glenn Beck, that mass murderer Dylann Roof “hijacked” the meaning of the Confederate battle flag when he killed nine people at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

Which conveniently ignores 150 years of the Ku Klux Klan and segregationist politicians regularly using the flag as the symbol of white supremacy. Not to mention the underlying cause of the Civil War.

Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, said it best: “Roof didn’t hijack the meaning of that flag, he inherited it.”

Many people took exception to Haley’s shameless attempt at revisionist history or, at the very least, blatant pandering. A few even claimed such views disqualified her for national office.

So Haley doubled down by writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she says her views haven’t changed. She blamed the outrage culture for taking her remarks out of context, and noted she’d said much the same thing years earlier.

Yes, and she was wrong both times. Steele is absolutely right: Roof wasn't born a racist killer, it was a learned behavior.

Of course, Haley was also wrong during the 2014 governor’s race, when she declared the state’s Confederate flag issues resolved both because no CEOs complained to her about it and because South Carolina had, well, elected her.

Yeah, she said that.

To some, this probably seems like a strange, unnecessary fight to pick — especially since it was only a few weeks ago that Haley claimed the Emanuel massacre led to her own bout with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Which was yet another claim that backfired, as many people saw it as little more than another example of Haley making everything about her.

So, a cynical person could see Haley’s most recent fake faux pas as pure political calculation.

Since resigning her post as United Nations ambassador, Haley has been in the news more than she was when she actually had a job. Lately, she’s been on TV almost nonstop — bashing liberals, James Comey and impeachment, extolling the honesty of a man famously estranged from the truth and denying that she wants to replace Mike Pence as vice president on the 2020 Republican ticket.

Even when no one’s asking the question.

Now, most political reporters will tell you that she’s just out promoting her new book, which she published to lay the groundwork for — as the pundits say — "an expected 2024 presidential bid." That’s the crack analysis from the herd … and it’s a bunch of baloney.

This isn't the long game. There's no such thing in this culture. And no one publishes a self-promotional, pre-presidential memoir five years before the primaries in which they plan to run. Because, shelf life. No one will remember that book in five years.

Except maybe some political reporters.

Actually, it’s almost as if Haley is trying to look good for someone who spends an inordinate amount of time watching television.

You know, maybe plant an idea in the head of someone who’s historically unpopular with women, who might need a tune-up on the ticket … and isn’t loyal to a single person, no matter how much of a groveling lickspittle they’ve been.

Haley is not above a little hyperbole if it advances her political career, even if it means laughably equating the actions of white nationalists to people who are — gasp — rude to racists. Which she did in her op-ed.

But Haley is not stupid. As she herself has said, she doesn't get confused. She knows exactly what she's doing. She's contending.

To be fair, Haley has a point about the deplorable state of politics today. No one can see beyond their own narrow views, and both sides are hypersensitive to the point of absurdity. As conservatives run farther right, it drives liberals just as far to the left. It’s divisive, unhealthy and ensures that nothing of substance ever gets done.

But, with her audacious auditioning, Haley isn’t helping matters.