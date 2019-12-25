Yes, Charleston, there is a Santa Claus — and sometimes he wears a badge.

He might ride a Harley and lead a procession of gift-filled SUVs to the Fisher House, bringing a little Christmas spirit to families who have loved ones in the local VA hospital.

Or she may spend the day with a child whose life has been upended by violence and crime, even take them shopping at Target on the Fraternal Order of Police’s dime.

And this morning, he could show up on a North Charleston doorstep, delivering some holiday cheer — and a few toys — to folks who otherwise would not have gifts for Christmas.

Those are just a few of the things local law enforcement officers have done this season around the Lowcountry, and they don’t expect any thanks for it. This is what you do, they say, when you are part of a community.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my Christmas morning,” says Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who will help North Charleston police and firefighters deliver gifts to dozens of local families today. “It’s a chance to give back.”

This has become a tradition with local law enforcement, but few public safety types broadcast the good deeds they do. So let’s do it for them.

A couple of weeks ago, a group of Charleston police officers gathered on a Saturday morning to take more than a dozen local children on a Christmas shopping spree.

These were all kids they’d met in the course of doing their jobs. Some were victims of crime or witnesses to domestic violence; a couple even had parents who'd been killed.

The Police Department helps identify the kids most in need, and the Fraternal Order of Police picks up the tab.

“Typically these are kids who see the worst of the worst,” says Charleston police detective Beth Wolfsen. “People don’t call the police to say ‘I’m having a terrific day.’ So this is a chance to meet people under better circumstances, to do something positive.”

The officers try to gently steer the children to not only pick out a few toys, but get something they need. This year, Wolfsen persuaded the boy she took shopping to pick out some new shoes to go along with a basketball and a fairly intricate electronic game.

There’s a bit more of a mix at the nonprofits where the families of patients at local hospitals stay. The Charleston Police Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing this year adopted guests at the Ronald McDonald and Fisher houses for their not-so-secret Santa day.

For more than a month, they collected the things on the two nonprofits’ wish lists — blankets, shaving kits, umbrellas and toys among them — and delivered them last week in a mini-parade, complete with a motorcycle officer dressed as Santa.

Capt. Dustin Thompson, who runs the city's office of Community Oriented Policing, says most officers — who see more than their share of despair on the job — jump at the chance to join the festivities.

“One of the officers at the Ronald McDonald House, seeing this with his own eyes, said, ‘This is great,’” Thompson said. “The kids really enjoy it, but so do we. Any interaction with people is just great for us.”

Of course, the office of Community Oriented Policing coordinates this type of outreach year-round: Officers go to schools and have cocoa with the students, attend community meetings and neighborhood barbecues. Community relations has become so much a part of the department’s standard operating procedure that it is now part of cadet training.

“We are trying to be what the community wants,” Thompson says.

That's a noble goal, not only because it helps police do their job better, but because detective Wolfsen is absolutely right: Most people only deal with the police during times of trauma. It's good for them to see law enforcement in a better light.

And it's good for everyone else to know that our police and firefighters are not only public servants, but volunteers who try to make everyone's holiday a little brighter.

So if you see one of those folks today, wish 'em a Merry Christmas.