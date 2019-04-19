Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. High 78F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.