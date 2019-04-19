Nobody likes to get mail from Peter Tecklenburg.
When his name shows up in the return address, it’s usually a tax bill — house, car, boat … whatever. Sending that stuff is the Charleston County auditor’s job, and he understands why people aren’t exactly thrilled to hear from him.
But if you get something in the mail from Tecklenburg today, don’t flinch — and don’t throw it away. This time, he’s trying to put money into your wallet.
The auditor’s office has identified about 5,000 county residents who are likely eligible for the state homestead exemption on their house’s property tax but aren’t getting it. So they are notifying those folks.
Which is a first for South Carolina. Most of the time, the government is trying to collect your money, not give it back.
The homestead exemption is a state program available to people who are over 65, visually impaired or on Social Security disability. Basically, the state credits you for the property taxes on the first $50,000 of your primary residence’s appraised value.
If your home is worth, say, $350,000, you pay taxes on only $300,000 of its value. In Charleston County, that amounts to an annual savings of about $225 off a property tax bill.
“A lot of people who have moved here don’t know about it, and even a lot of people who’ve lived here all their lives have never heard of it,” Tecklenburg says.
Part of the problem is semantics. In South Carolina, you pay 4 percent property taxes on your full-time residence and 6 percent on other properties. Government types call that the legal residence discount.
So many people think they’re already getting a break.
Tecklenburg discovered this while making the rounds at civic clubs, libraries, senior centers and other places the auditor is occasionally invited to speak. He and his staff carry a laptop to these events so they can answer specific questions about a person’s taxes.
Which is pretty customer-friendly.
A lot of people, Tecklenburg has noticed, were old enough for a homestead exemption but not getting it.
The auditor’s office has a lot of information about folks — where they live, what they drive. But they don’t know anyone’s age, so they can’t automatically enroll residents for the homestead exemption.
In fact, it took months of detective work just to come up with the 5,000 names they do have. Which isn’t exactly a testament to governmental coordination.
First, Tecklenburg asked the state Department of Motor Vehicles for records that included people’s age. They said no.
Then he asked the Department of Revenue. But the DOR has been pretty squeamish about giving out information — you know, since their entire computer system got hacked several years ago.
Eventually, the auditor’s office enlisted Charleston’s congressman, Joe Cunningham, to see if Social Security would help out. That way, they could not only find out who was old enough for the homestead exemption, they could see who has a disability that makes them eligible.
That hasn’t worked out so far.
Finally, Tecklenburg found a public database of information that included ages: voter registration. As he says, that “is another good reason to register to vote.”
The auditor’s office dedicated a lot of manual labor to compiling the list they have and paid for the mailing with money saved through internal cost-cutting.
This is a good example of the sort of public service people expect from government but rarely see. Tecklenburg says he doesn’t know of any other government agency in the state that has done this.
Which isn’t surprising, since they apparently don’t even share information with each other.
Hopefully this will catch on and other counties will make the effort. But anyone who lives outside of Charleston County can apply for a homestead exemption anyway — they just aren’t getting notified by mail.
There is no downside to this program. The state actually pays the credited amount of taxes to the county, so local governments do not lose funding as a result of homestead exemptions.
So check your mailbox today to see if you got something from Tecklenburg.
This time, it’s nothing to dread.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.