There’s no shortage of local governments that could win an award for generating horse manure — but only Charleston has been honored for cleaning it up.

Yes, the city is the recipient of the 2019 Exemplary Systems in Government Award from the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association for its revolutionary work in geospatial information technology to improve equine waste management.

Basically, the city is using computers to rid the streets of horse hockey.

Feel free to laugh — even city officials find it mildly amusing — but this is actually a great example of good government.

See, more than 40,000 horse carriage tours roll through the streets of Charleston every year, and those horses invariably … leak. More than 200 times a week, to be exact. And that smell doesn’t mix well with moonlight and magnolias.

For years, the city has relied on carriage drivers to report these, uh, spills to contracted equine sanitation crews. But the guides can’t exactly pull out their cellphones while they’re driving. So it sometimes took an hour just to report the mess — and often it was hard for them to remember exactly where said accident occurred.

Even if cleanup crews could just sort of follow their noses, or look for the rubber balls with flags which drivers tossed out at the scene of the crime.

That is, if some unsuspecting tourist didn’t pick it up for a souvenir.

The city’s Department of Livability and Tourism has tackled this problem, and there’s nothing that screams livability more than keeping downtown streets free of equine waste. Director Dan Riccio can attest to that, as residents were often reporting accidents faster than the tour guides — on his cellphone.

“Now, complaints are few and far between,” Riccio says happily.

And that’s a result of the creativity and work of the city’s information systems folks. Robert Hauck, the city’s Geographic Information System director, and Emma Paz, a GIS developer, explain how the new system works:

As a tour carriage pulls up to the Market stand where it’s assigned a route through the city, the driver is handed a lanyard with a GIS box on it, which they hang around their neck. The box is smaller than a cellphone, and there’s only one button.

When their horse makes an unscheduled drop, the guide simply presses the button and the target is automatically mapped, the information instantly passed on to the waste management company.

It used to take an hour or so for a cleanup; now, most of it is gone in 15 minutes. And Riccio’s phone doesn’t ring nearly as much, because most messes are gone before anyone notices.

The city calls the system the “Carriage Alerts Mapping Platform,” although it could just have easily been called “Operation Giddy-Up.”

So the city has vastly improved — without irony, they actually use the term “streamlined” — its system for keeping Charleston streets clean. That would be enough cause for honor, but folks should be glad to know that, as Riccio points out, the cleanup is funded by the tour companies, not taxpayers.

Whinny, whinny.

Fortunately, this new system monitors tours so precisely that the carriage companies are charged proportionately for the service, and — added bonus — the city can keep track of how often each horse is working.

Which is a question often asked by animal rights activists.

And some people say government never does anything to make their lives better.

GIS also allows the city to keep track of where they get the most reports of manure and, no, it’s not 80 Broad St. on alternating Tuesday evenings. It’s actually the Market, which makes perfect horse sense.

The carriage companies like this system, the residents are happier and Charleston smells a whole lot better. And the city is using the same sort of GIS data to monitor and report flooding. But, to be fair, there is one drawback.

Now the tourists will have to find another cheap souvenir to replace those colorful urine markers.