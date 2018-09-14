Hicks column: For Charleston, the upside to all this storm practice is preparedness
There’s only one silver lining to the storm clouds rolling into Charleston:
The city is getting pretty good at this hurricane drill.
As traffic across the peninsula dropped to Christmas morning-levels this week, the Municipal Emergency Operations Center in the Gaillard Center was jammed with department heads reporting on the city’s activity.
- Charleston had passed out more than 53,000 sandbags.
- Teams had been going door to door in low-lying areas and mobile home parks, warning residents to evacuate.
- High-water rescue teams were assigned to various fire stations around the city, just in case roads become impassable.
- Plans are underway for points of distribution, so city staff can pass out meals and water to anyone in need after the storm.
And Mayor John Tecklenburg announced that he’d renewed the city’s request for some high-water vehicles when he spoke to the governor. Even Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin had called, the mayor said, offering to send resources and personnel to help out.
“But the way this forecast is looking, we may be sending them help,” Tecklenburg said.
Charleston was still reeling from Wednesday’s new forecast that Hurricane Florence was reversing course, possibly headed for a South Carolina landfall.
That changed everything for many people — but not the city.
Charleston’s plan was holding up just fine.
Ample practice
Most all of the city’s government operations have moved to relative high ground at the Gaillard in preparation for Florence.
Teams are working 24-hour shifts, sleeping in the grand new building’s salons and meeting centers — just a few feet away from the nerve center of the MEOC. Next door, Charleston Police operations are coordinated out of a room lined with computers and TV monitors.
A couple of times a day, city department heads get together for storm updates, to compare notes and alert everyone to new developments on Florence.
At one, the mayor reported Charleston was not yet a ghost town — but happily reported that it was getting there. When the storm track changed Wednesday, he renewed his call for everyone to evacuate. And it appeared people were listening.
The mayor had asked folks to evacuate earlier in the week, but he knows Charleston. When the Tuesday forecast predicted a North Carolina landfall, Tecklenburg realized many locals would stay put. But with Florence changing course, he believed a more urgent call to evacuate was in order. Just to be sure.
It was the right thing to do.
Watching his staff tweak their plan and move personnel around the city, the mayor noted, “We’re getting better every year.”
As they say, practice makes perfect. In 2015, the city suffered historic flooding. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew brushed the city. And last year, Irma hit in September as a tropical storm, bringing record flooding to the city.
“I was hoping we might get this year off,” Tecklenburg said.
No such luck.
All too regular
Longtime Charleston residents can remember the day when visits from tropical storms were rare.
Once upon a time, locals recalled the storms by the decade — that one in the ‘50s, the scare in the ‘70s, Hugo in 1989.
Now, thanks to climate change and an over-active tropical weather system, this has all become routine. Well, as routine as natural disasters can be.
That was reflected in the calls coming into the city’s one-stop shopping help line this week. On Wednesday, Charleston logged nearly 100 calls from residents, most of them about trash pick-up.
Few people asked about storm shelters because, well, everyone knows the drill. Been there, done that.
And so has the city. The staff has this down to a science, a few-dozen people running all of Charleston out of the Gaillard, where they listen to Mark Wilbert — the city’s chief resilience officer — update the storm track.
Wilbert tells the staff that the National Hurricane Center is predicting 6 to 10 inches of rain for Charleston, but he figures it will be more like 8 to 12. Call it a very educated hunch.
“It’s going to come in just south of the North Carolina-South Carolina border, it looks like,” Wilbert says. “Let’s hope it stays on the northwest course. Obviously, we’d prefer it to spin out to sea and spare everyone.”
But that is probably not an option, he knows. It’s the sort of observation that comes, unfortunately, from way too much experience.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.