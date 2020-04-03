Charleston County Council will have more turnover this year than it’s seen in a decade, which isn’t saying a lot.
But it could have substantial ramifications.
Two of the nine seats will change hands after the November election, with the remote — very remote — possibility of a third. Last time council had this much upheaval was 2010-11, when Anna Johnson and Joe Qualey took open seats and Herb Sass won a special election a few months later.
This year, four seats are on the ballot. Incumbents Elliott Summey and Vic Rawl both opted against running for fourth terms — Summey because he’s leaving to take over the airport and Rawl because, well, he thought it was time.
North Charleston Councilman Henry Darby is running unopposed for a fifth term, and West Ashley Councilman Brantley Moody faces an opponent in the Republican primary. A Libertarian candidate is also running for the seat in November.
Most folks expect Moody to win a second term, which would mean only two council newcomers. And former Councilman Joe McKeown is the early favorite to replace Summey, which would mitigate the newbie factor.
But, because membership on County Council is so static, even slight tilts in its political balance can have monumental effects. A good example: Qualey’s election tipped the majority position on 526 and stalled the interstate’s completion.
These days, council is quietly moving forward on a number of major projects: finishing a recycling center, hunting for a new county administrator, selling downtown property worth tens of millions of dollars and trying to salvage that $33 million Naval Hospital boondoggle.
Of course, 526 is also still out there, but Councilman Teddie Pryor — council's longest-tenured member (along with Darby) — doesn’t see the election endangering that highway project. There are still at least five votes to keep it moving: Johnson, Moody, Herb Sass, Jenny Costa Honeycutt and himself.
But that doesn’t mean voters can coast, or ignore county business ... as many routinely do.
“I hope people screen the candidates, find out where they stand,” Pryor says. “But I think we’ll be fine.”
He’s right. The most immediate problem will be the loss of experience. Either Summey or Rawl has been chairman the past five years, and they've been influential leaders. Both, for instance, opposed moves that led to the hospital disaster.
Summey, the current chairman, says he’s concerned about that leadership void — and no, not because he won’t be there.
“I worry who’s going to be able to put the time in,” Summey says. “Vic and I had the time to really get involved. Most of the other veterans on council have full-time jobs, and I don’t know how that works.”
Of course, there’s always Pryor. He served as chairman from 2008 to 2014, a pretty successful period for Charleston County. Handing the gavel back to him — a likely candidate, along with Sass — may depend on politics. Right now, council has a 5-4 Republican majority and, after the election, it will remain the same or flip to a 5-4 Democratic majority.
But in county politics, party labels matter less than relationships. A Republican majority elected Rawl (a Democrat) chairman a few years ago.
Pryor says he and Darby, along with Councilman Dickie Schweers (halfway through his fourth term) will have to step up. But he figures new blood will do the county good.
“We’re entering a new era, and we need young people, young ideas,” Pryor says.
Yes, and that’s been a consistent problem. Although the most important government is local, County Council is often overlooked — except when it's raising the sales tax. Or talking 526.
County Council isn't as flashy as Congress or the Legislature, and doesn’t get even as much attention as municipal governments. Which is too bad, since it's the connective tissue that binds us. The county manages major local road projects, coordinates emergency services, runs recycling and doles out Greenbelt funding.
It’s truly important, if often uninteresting — and unrewarding — work.
“I've enjoyed serving, and tried to be responsive and responsible,” Rawl, a former judge, says. “We’ve seen progress in certain areas, and some serious failures.”
Fourteen candidates for four seats indicates more interest than usual, which is a welcome change. So perhaps County Council is due a major shake-up … at least by its standards.
Which, again, isn’t saying a lot.