It isn’t hard to understand why the State Ports Authority opposes a head tax on Charleston cruise ship passengers.

It’s just business.

There’s a chance, however unlikely, that those additional fees might eventually add up to some clients shipping their business to, say, Savannah. That is, if anyone actually noticed another charge tacked onto their bills from the cruise lines.

But it is hard to argue, with a straight face anyway, that the 100 or so cruise ships sailing into port each year are simply “maritime commerce” — as opposed to, you know, “tourism.”

Which the Ports Authority claimed in a story last week from The Post and Courier’s David Wren.

If that’s the case, a lot of downtown Charleston residents would like Carnival and the port to come get their “maritime commerce” off everyone's sidewalk.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says Charleston’s 8 million (and counting) annual visitors should chip in to protect the city from sea-level rise and climate change. He's right.

That is a most reasonable request, but even the suggestion raised the ire of port officials by once again invoking the idea of the cruise ship passenger head tax.

Port officials seem to discount this idea as mere politics, because it is wildly popular among Charlestonians. For whatever reason, cruise ships provoke outsize outrage from downtown residents — even if they account for only 3 percent of the tourists ambling around town.

But the fact is, the city must explore any number of ways to raise the $2 billion (and counting) it will take to fortify Charleston against rising tides and chronic flooding.

With a $200 million annual budget, 60 percent of which goes to police and fire protection, there’s no way the city can do a fraction of this work alone. At least not before we go the way of Atlantis.

That means everybody needs to pitch in, including the county, the state, the feds, tourists … and, yes, even the Ports Authority.

Charging cruise ship passengers from $8 to $25 each is probably not a deal breaker for any cruise line, although it may lead them to ask why they need to pay a city tax and the port’s own passenger fee.

Which is a strange charge if this is mere “commerce.”

You could argue the $2 million to $8 million such a head tax might raise annually wouldn't bail out the city because it's a saltwater drop in the bucket. But it could be a significant piece in the larger puzzle. That much cash would pay the debt service on tens of millions of dollars in bonds the city could float to help Charleston stay above water.

Depending on who’s making the argument, cruise ship passengers often don’t spend much locally. Day-trippers stroll around the City Market, maybe buy a magnet or a T-shirt, but often eat on the ship. Embarking passengers simply snarl traffic, park and then sail away.

It wouldn’t hurt for them to pitch in a bit more.

Ultimately, this decision doesn’t fall to the city, or even the Ports Authority, but the Legislature. And lawmakers almost always come down on the side of the port, seeing as how it is one of South Carolina’s greatest economic engines.

Of course, tourism is another great revenue stream for South Carolina, a fair amount of which is generated by Charleston (the No. 1 city in the country, or world, depending on who’s ranking us this week).

Perhaps the state should take into account what it would do without Charleston.

And lawmakers should remember that South Carolina wouldn’t own the port if, a century ago, a Charleston mayor hadn't bought up all those docks and eventually handed them over to the state. All that port revenue could be pouring into city coffers if we hadn’t been so magnanimous generations ago.

And finally, the state should calculate how much its economy will suffer if this city isn’t protected from rising seas. If the port needs to kick in more, well, they should just consider it the price of doing business.

Because no Charleston means no tourism, no port … and, yes, no more maritime commerce.