There’s not a person in Dorchester County who couldn’t have seen this coming a mile away.

A few years ago, a group of residents filed a lawsuit to invalidate a 2016 referendum on new parks and libraries — proposals that voters had approved overwhelmingly.

These folks claimed the suit had nothing to do with the merits or substance of the referendum, or them being cantankerous cheapskates. They just wanted to protect the law against combining issues on the ballot.

Earlier this year they won the court battle. And now — surprise, surprise — many of those same people are campaigning against the two separate referendums to build new parks and libraries across Dorchester County that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

They say the parks and libraries will take money away from roads (no, they won’t) and that Dorchester County homeowners pay too much in taxes already (if 0.03 percent more than half the national average counts as “high”).

These folks are so tight they won’t even make their own signs — they just take the “vote yes” photos on the internet and plaster “no” over them.

But judging by some of the hysterical posts on social media, these efforts to sow chaos and discord are working pretty well. That’s to be expected. An erroneous Facebook post spreads halfway across the county before the facts can pull into Trolley Road traffic.

And famously anti-tax Dorchester County doesn’t need much of an excuse to pinch pennies.

Sad thing is, the county’s plans would actually reduce future traffic growth — it would take 85 acres of prime Summerville real estate off the market for an amazing park.

If the parks proposal fails, expect about 400 houses and 900 apartments to go up on that land instead. Then try pulling out onto Trolley Road.

Of course, this is pretty frustrating for people who are just trying to make Dorchester County a better place to live. But Facebook likes ad revenue too much to stop the spread of disinformation.

“We have tried to make sure folks have the facts to make the best decision for their families,” County Councilman Jay Byars says. “I understand some will vote no for legitimate concerns and positions. But the usual crowd is taking that and creating more hyperbole and misinformation for their personal politics because they just don’t want to see Dorchester County have any success at all where citizens may actually be happy with their community and leadership.”

Some locals have had enough of the naysayers. So a group of Dorchester County residents and business leaders pooled their money to fight this ether fire with fire. They set up a website detailing everything you need to know about the parks referendum and the library referendum. It’s www.voteyesdorchester.com.

Dorchester residents should visit the site and make up their own minds. It offers details about the new libraries that will be built in Summerville, North Charleston and Ridgeville, and includes renderings of two new parks in Summerville and another in St. George, as well as plans to connect some of the county’s parks with a trail for biking or walking.

The Ashley River Park, at 85 acres, features nearly a mile of waterfront — property that Summerville once greenlighted for hundreds of new homes. Which Dorchester County could do without.

These are worthwhile plans that won’t cost most homeowners as much as their annual Netflix subscription or their coffee habit. And, as Byars says, it will make Dorchester County a better place to live.

And it must be important if business owners, who just got dinged on the county's reassessment, are supporting it.

The county took a chance putting the referendum on the ballot in an off-year, when fewer people vote. They only did that because the price of building things goes up every year and, thanks to that lawsuit, they’re already three years behind.

The opposition knows that, just as they realize it will be easier to defeat these proposals now than it would be during the presidential election next year.

Which is exactly what’s probably going to happen if the proposals fail next week.

So the naysayers can keep it up, and all they’ll do is drive the price up for everyone else. Because most Dorchester County residents want this.

They’ve already said so.